S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P/TSX 60 Indices

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The shareholders of Rogers Communications RCI and Shaw Communications SJR have agreed to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement resulting in the combination of the two companies. Each share of Shaw Communications will be exchanged for $44.50 cash. Shaw Communications will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index after the close of trading April 5, 2023, prior to the open of trading on April 6, 2023.

WSP Global Inc. WSP will replace Shaw Communications in the S&P/TSX 60 Index effective prior to the open of trading on April 6, 2023.

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – April 6, 2023

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED WSP Global Inc. WSP Industrials Construction & Engineering DELETED Shaw Communications Inc SJR Communication Services Cable & Satellite

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – February 9, 2022

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY DELETED Shaw Communications Inc SJR Communication Services Cable & Satellite



