S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P/TSX 60 Indices

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The shareholders of Rogers Communications RCI and Shaw Communications SJR have agreed to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement resulting in the combination of the two companies. Each share of Shaw Communications will be exchanged for $44.50 cash. Shaw Communications will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index after the close of trading April 5, 2023, prior to the open of trading on April 6, 2023.

WSP Global Inc. WSP will replace Shaw Communications in the S&P/TSX 60 Index effective prior to the open of trading on April 6, 2023.

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – April 6, 2023

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

WSP Global Inc.

WSP

Industrials

Construction & Engineering 

DELETED 

Shaw Communications Inc

SJR

Communication 

Services

Cable & Satellite

 

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – February 9, 2022

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

DELETED 

Shaw Communications Inc

SJR

Communication 

Services

Cable & Satellite


For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global SPGI, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/03/c4776.html

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P/TSX 60 Indices

