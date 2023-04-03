Mercy Medical Center Named One of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek

Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, named to Newsweek's America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023.

Mercy Medical Center has announced that it has been named to Newsweek's America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. The list was published online at Newsweek.com and will be featured in the following print edition of Newsweek magazine.

Newsweek, in collaboration with market research partner Statista, named Mercy among four Baltimore-area companies, including Under Armour, Constellation Energy and Baltimore Gas & Electric. Mercy ranked #1 in Maryland and #3 nationally among 30 companies in the Healthcare & Life Sciences sector, including Teledoc and United Healthcare.

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 were identified based on an independent survey of 25,000 people in the U.S. who were asked how much they agreed with statements such as "I trust in this company to treat me fairly as its customer" and "I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development."

Newsweek evaluated a pool of 3,100 U.S. based companies with revenues over $500 million then selected 700 U.S. companies as the Most Trustworthy Companies in America across 23 industries based on their evaluations by U.S. customers, employees and investors.

Additionally, all companies that were involved in any recent scandals or lawsuits relevant to a dimension of trust were excluded from the analysis. The top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust.

"The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 designation reinforces Mercy's strong reputation of providing excellent clinical services within a community of compassionate care," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

The honor is the second to be bestowed upon Mercy in recent weeks as Newsweek also named Mercy one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2023" earlier this month. Mercy was also ranked as one of the top 500 midsize employers (1,000-5,000 employees) in the U.S. for 2022 by Forbes magazine, a leading national business publication.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has delivered high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for more than 90 years.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

