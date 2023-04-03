Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,502 in the last 365 days.

Superior Grocers Promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations

Santa Fe Springs, CA April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Superior Grocers promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations. Alarcon will continue to oversee the efficient operations of Superior Grocers and The Market by Superior’s 49 locations, which together employ over 5,000 associates.

With over 40 years of experience in the retail industry, Miguel has worked his way up from a courtesy clerk to a store director before joining Superior Grocers in 2016. He previously served as the Regional Director of Operations at El Super and the Vice President of Operations at KV Mart.

“We are pleased to promote Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations," said President and CEO Richard Wardwell. “His leadership and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in our success and we look forward to his continued contributions."

Contact Information:
Superior Grocers
Dale Nakata
562-345-9000
Contact via Email
superiorgrocers.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/883577

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Superior Grocers Promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more