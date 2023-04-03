Santa Fe Springs, CA April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Superior Grocers promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations. Alarcon will continue to oversee the efficient operations of Superior Grocers and The Market by Superior’s 49 locations, which together employ over 5,000 associates.

With over 40 years of experience in the retail industry, Miguel has worked his way up from a courtesy clerk to a store director before joining Superior Grocers in 2016. He previously served as the Regional Director of Operations at El Super and the Vice President of Operations at KV Mart.

“We are pleased to promote Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations," said President and CEO Richard Wardwell. “His leadership and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in our success and we look forward to his continued contributions."

