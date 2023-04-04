Gordon McKernan Partners with LSU Women’s Basketball to Give Away Three Autographed Basketballs

McKernan presents fans with an opportunity to win a piece of basketball history following LSU Women’s Basketball’s national title win.
McKernan presents fans with an opportunity to win a piece of basketball history following LSU Women’s Basketball’s national title win.
The team's recent success is a testament to their talent and hard work, and I am honored to be able to share a piece of that success with fans of college basketball.”
— Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with the newly coveted NCAA Women’s National Championship team, LSU Women’s Basketball, to give away three autographed basketballs.
The LSU Tigers faced the Iowa State Hawkeyes in the 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship this past weekend, walking away with the first NCAA championship title in the program’s history. The Tigers also broke the NCAA record for the highest score with their 102-85 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.
McKernan, who has a long history of partnerships with both the team and individual players, is thrilled to celebrate the Tigers’ new championship title with a giveaway featuring three autographed basketballs. The first basketball is signed by the entire LSU Women's Basketball team, including their head coach, Coach Kim Mulkey. The second basketball is signed by Angel Reese, who holds the NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player award. The third and final basketball is signed by Alexis Morris, a dynamic fifth-year guard who was also McKernan’s first Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) partner.
The giveaway will start on Monday, April 3, and will end on Monday, April 10, at 11:59 p.m. To enter, participants must follow @getgordon on social media, like and share the giveaway post and register on the giveaway page.
"I am thrilled to partner with the LSU Women's Basketball team for this incredible giveaway," said McKernan. "The team's recent success is a testament to their talent and hard work, and I am honored to be able to share a piece of that success with fans of college basketball. This giveaway is a unique opportunity for fans to win a piece of basketball history."
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910 email us here
You just read:
Gordon McKernan Partners with LSU Women’s Basketball to Give Away Three Autographed Basketballs
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here