Study exposes systemic barriers and safety concerns in Canadian medical cannabis system

CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- University of Manitoba, patient groups Medical Cannabis Canada and SheCann Cannabis, Santé Cannabis, and McGill University (“Study Collaborators”) today announced the results of the Medical Cannabis Access Survey (MCAS) which found a majority of Canadians who take medical cannabis experience numerous barriers to accessing a medical authorization and cannabis products, with most obtaining cannabis through the recreational market rather than the medical system, raising health and safety concerns.

In Canada, cannabis can be legally accessed recreationally or through a federally licensed medical cannabis seller with a medical authorization, similar to a prescription. But in this study, almost half of those surveyed obtained their cannabis without medical authorization, according to principal investigator Dr. Lynda Balneaves, associate professor at the College of Nursing, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences.

“This is concerning, as according to our study findings, those who take cannabis without a medical authorization were less likely to seek information from healthcare professionals, less aware of the amount of cannabis they were consuming, and more likely to use the unregulated market than those with one,” Balneaves adds. Specifically, those without a medical authorization were:

● 20 percent less likely to speak to or seek information from a health-care professional;

● 16 percent more likely to rely on non-evidence-based and unqualified sources of information (i.e., Google, recreational cannabis store, social media);

● 14 percent more likely to report not knowing about how much medical cannabis they were actually taking;

● 7 percent more likely to experience side effects; and,

● 27 percent more likely to obtain cannabis from unregulated sources.

“People who don’t have medical authorization are more likely to obtain cannabis from a recreational store or the unregulated market, rather than a federally licensed medical seller, which means they have limited access to medical advice on things like dosage, potency and type of product. It raises concerns about whether people are using medical cannabis safely and effectively, and if there could be potential harms to their health,” Balneaves says.

She notes there are also barriers to securing or maintaining an authorization that need to be addressed, most notably the higher cost of products in the medical system.

Those with a medical authorization report spending 25 percent more on medical cannabis, but less than 6 percent of individuals with a medical authorization received any insurance coverage for costs. The study found nearly half of those who stopped taking medical cannabis did so because it was too expensive.

Individuals who reported their request for medical cannabis being denied cited their healthcare professionals’ lack of knowledge about medical cannabis, unwillingness to talk about medical cannabis, and concerns about limited medical cannabis research.

The majority of participants perceived their use of medical cannabis to be effective or very effective for the treatment of their symptoms, including chronic pain, anxiety and sleep issues. Additionally, half of participants reported taking medical cannabis to reduce their use of other medications, and 45 percent of these individuals reported reduced use of opioid medications.

“The Cannabis Act is structured so that Canadians who are seeking medical access face significant barriers compared to the non-medical system, which in effect discourages and penalizes safe and accessible use for patients with a medical authorization just trying to manage their care,” says Max Monahan-Ellison, board chair of Medical Cannabis Canada, a patient research and advocacy group. “The MCAS data clearly highlights that Canadians accessing cannabis for medical purposes deserve more support and that starts with informed, patient-centered changes to the cannabis regulations.”

Based on the study’s findings, six key recommendations are proposed in the report for consideration as part of the federal review of the Cannabis Act and Regulations and to inform future medical cannabis policy in Canada:

1. Design, implement, and maintain a formalized evaluation of the medical cannabis framework in consultation with patients and key experts;

2. Maintain reasonable access to cannabis through a dedicated medical framework embedded within the cannabis regulations;

3. Implement changes to cannabis regulations, tax policy, and insurance formularies to reduce out-of-pocket costs associated with medical cannabis and re-direct use away from the unregulated market;

4. Develop, implement, and evaluate health-care professional education training focused on medical cannabis across the multidisciplinary health-care team;

5. Expand reasonable access to medical cannabis by adding community pharmacy dispensing; and,

6. Maintain and amplify a federal resource hub that provides updated, evidence-based information and resources about medical cannabis.

