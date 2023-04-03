Submit Release
Informational Meeting on S.D. Highway 25 Construction Project Near De Smet Rescheduled Due to Winter Storm

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 3, 2023

Contact:  Brad Letcher, Huron Area Engineer, 605-353-7140

 

DE SMET, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) has postponed the informational meeting previously scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for the upcoming S.D. Highway 25 grading construction project north of De Smet. The meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The meeting will still be held at the De Smet Event and Wellness Center, located at 705 Wilder Lane S.W., in De Smet from 5:30-7 p.m. SDDOT staff will provide a general overview of the project (including the schedule), introduce the contractor, and provide detour route descriptions. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.

The construction project is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, weather dependent. The project will include grading, box culverts, and interim surfacing from one mile north of De Smet to north of the S.D. Highway 25/S.D. Highway 28 North Junction.

For those who cannot attend the meeting, or desire additional information, view this featured project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/desmet-pcn-04xc-064u. The contractor for this $18 million construction project is Midland Contracting, Inc. of Huron, SD.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

