Supreme Court Appoints New Member to Ethics Committee

The California Supreme Court has appointed a new member to the Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions, an independent committee that helps advise judges and inform the public on judicial ethics issues. Los Angeles County Judge Michelle Williams Court will join the committee starting April 1. She replaces San Diego County Judge Kenneth So, who recently retired from the bench.
