STATE Grill and Bar Launches Plant-Based Menu at the Empire State Building - Just in Time for Spring and Earth Day

Spring is a time for new beginnings – Chef Morgan Jarrett is embracing the season at STATE Grill and Bar with her new Plant-Based Tasting Menu.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITEDSTATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Morgan Jarrett is launching a new plant-based tasting menu at the Empire State Building's Art Deco-styled STATE Grill and Bar. The menu features innovative, fun and delicious preparations such as “clothesline vegetable bacon,” fable mushroom shawarma, and beetroot bucatini. Previously the chef at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Jarrett is expert in cooking closely with the seasons. With a modern approach to plant-based cooking, she composes dishes while keeping in mind “how people want to eat today.”

Jarrett has noticed a cultural shift gravitating to plant-based dining. The restaurant, which has always offered vegetarian, vegan and omnivore options, embraces wellness with balanced and nutrition-rich foods.

“I have always been about sourcing locally and being as green as possible. I use every part of the animal and plant,” Jarrett says.

One example: reusing the liquid in cans of chickpeas that is often tossed out. Another, from her new menu: using all parts of the beet in her bucatini. First she juices the beets, subbing the juice for water in her pasta dough. The remaining pulp is dehydrated and used for “beet crumbs” to garnish for a textured layer of flavor.

With spring finally beginning, it’s also time to celebrate Earth Month in April and Earth Day on April 22.

The Empire State Building stands on the site of what was Murray Hill Farm, founded in the 1760s. Today, the stream that ran through the farmland still flows beneath the building. When Jarrett shops at Union Square Greenmarket for fresh vegetables at Norwich Meadows and Lani’s Farm, she says: “It’s fascinating to think that 200 years ago, we would have grown all of our food right here.”

Jarrett’s hyper-seasonal menus bring the best of the New York region’s bounty to its most iconic building. Part of her challenge is to create menus that still attract visitors who come to look at the view and local business execs and tenants in the building. While the dishes are inventive and built with green ingredients, they riff on classic American favorites. “When people see them, they look familiar, but it’s something they have never had before,” Jarrett says.

PLANT-BASED TASTING MENU, $79

Marsh Hen Mills Red Corn Polenta Fritters,

Tomato Chutney

Clothesline Vegetable Bacon,

Pink Peppercorns, Rosemary

Harry’s Berries,

Whipped Plant Based Feta, Grilled Sourdough, Watercress,

Dukkah, Rosé Vinegar

Fable Mushroom Shawarma,

Turmeric Rice, Black Tahini, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro

Beetroot Bucatini,

Fennel, Tarragon, Pecorino, Beet Crumbs

Rhubarb Cardamom Cake,

Mascarpone Cream, Macerated Berries and Rhubarb

About STATE Grill and Bar:

STATE Grill and Bar, the elegant Empire State Building restaurant, now has a fresh culinary approach with Chef Morgan Jarrett at the helm. Featuring classic American favorites with a twist, the menu offers lunch, dinner and a popular happy hour. Designed by Richard Bloch Architecture, the restaurant pays homage to the building’s rich history and 1930s Art Deco design.

STATE Grill has an open kitchen and friendly atmosphere, with a long bar and style reflective of its famous location. It boasts a power lunch scene on weekdays, as the canteen of choice for executives in the building and neighborhood. Carefully made specialty cocktails have a vintage, nostalgic vibe, and the King Kong Banana Split is not to be missed.

Located at 21 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10118. (212) 216-9693, stategrillesb.com

