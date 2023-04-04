Sysdyne Technologies Announces Addition of Leonard Morris to Commercial Team

Morris brings over 30 years of ready-mix concrete software and technology leadership and expertise.
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, the Leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers, welcomes Leonard (“Lenny”) Morris to the team as Vice President, Sales. Lenny will hold a leading role on the company’s commercial team, in addition to driving strategic growth pursuits and supporting go-to-market execution. Lenny brings over 30 years of experience advancing software solutions to the ready-mix concrete industry, with expertise in concrete production automation, point-of-sale, and dispatch solutions, alongside back-office performance and HR/payroll applications.
“We are thrilled to have Lenny join us, not only in supporting Sysdyne’s accelerated growth, but more importantly, in supporting our shared objective to deliver second-to-none outcomes for our amazing industry,” said Ed Rusch, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Sysdyne Technologies. “Lenny has a three decades plus commitment of working closely with ready-mix concrete producers to address their operational efficiencies, via technology, in a practical and logical manner.”
Prior to joining Sysdyne Technologies, Lenny held leadership positions at Auto-Control, Alkon, and Command Alkon. Lenny is an active member of several national and state associations, where he is a frequent presenter. His entire career has been driven by his passion to work closely with plant operators, delivery professionals, customer service representatives, dispatchers, department managers, and executive management, to create value and together overcome pervasive challenges.
