Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,465 in the last 365 days.

Life Storage, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, Inc. LSI, a self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the Company's quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage, Inc. is $4.80 per share that, based on today's opening share price, equates to an annual yield of approximately 3.6%. The dividend will be paid on April 26, 2023 to Shareholders of record on April 14, 2023.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,150 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 675,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005736/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Life Storage, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common Stock

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more