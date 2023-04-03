Submit Release
Ryan Specialty to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 4, 2023

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. RYAN ("Ryan Specialty"), a leading international specialty insurance firm, today announced it will release its First Quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Ryan Specialty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00pm Eastern Time on May 4, 2023. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Ryan Specialty's investor relations website at ir.ryanspecialty.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.ryanspecialty.com for one year following the call.

About Ryan Specialty
Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty RYAN is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Learn more at ryanspecialty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005820/en/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


