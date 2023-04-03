ONEOK First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

TULSA, Okla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. OKE will release first quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on May 2, 2023. ONEOK's executive management will participate in a conference call the following day.

What: ONEOK first quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast



When: 11 a.m. Eastern, May 3, 2023

10 a.m. Central



Where: 1) Phone conference call dial 877-883-0383, entry number 1413977

2) Log on to the webcast at www.oneok.com

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, for one year. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 877-344-7529, access code 6620798.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) OKE is a leading midstream service provider and owns one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Permian and Mid-Continent regions with key market centers and owns an extensive network of gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

Analyst Contact: Megan Patterson



918-561-5325

Media Contact: Brad Borror



918-588-7582



