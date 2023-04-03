Submit Release
Magellan Midstream to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4

TULSA, Okla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP plans to announce financial results for first quarter 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, May 4. Management will discuss first-quarter 2023 earnings and outlook for the remainder of the year during a conference call with analysts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern the same day.

Participants are encouraged to listen to the call via our website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx. In addition, a limited number of phone lines will be available at (800) 768-3232, conference code 22026602.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for at least 30 days at www.magellanlp.com.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. Magellan owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Contact:

Paula Farrell

(918) 574-7650

paula.farrell@magellanlp.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magellan-midstream-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-4-301788707.html

SOURCE Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

