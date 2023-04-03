Chanson International Holding Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- Urumqi, China, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanson International Holding (Nasdaq: CHSN) (the “Company” or “Chanson”), a provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products through its chain stores in China and the United States, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,390,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 30, 2023 under the ticker symbol "CHSN."



The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$13,560,000 from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 508,500 Class A ordinary shares at the public offering price after the closing of this Offering, less underwriting discounts.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to open new stores in the United States.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC (“EF Hutton”) acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as U.S. counsel to the Company, and Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as U.S. counsel to EF Hutton in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) (File Number: 333-254909) and was declared effective by the SEC on March 29, 2023. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from EF Hutton at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com, or telephone at (212) 404-7002. In addition, copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Chanson International Holding

Founded in 2009, Chanson International Holding is a provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products through its chain stores in China and the United States. Headquartered in Urumqi, China, Chanson directly operates stores in Xinjiang, China and New York, United States. Chanson currently manages 33 chain stores under the “George●Chanson” brand in Xinjiang and 2 stores in New York City while selling on digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. Chanson offers not only packaged bakery products but also made-in-store pastries and eat-in services, serving freshly prepared bakery products and extensive beverage products. Chanson aims to make healthy, nutritious, and ready-to-eat food through advanced facilities based on in-depth industry research, while creating a comfortable and distinguishable store environment for customers. Chanson’s dedicated and highly-experienced product development teams constantly create new products that reflect market trends to meet customer demand. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.chanson-international.net/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

