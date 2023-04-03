How Telehealth is Shaping Women's Reproductive Health: Expanding Access to Abortion with Telemedicine

Soaring Demand For Telehealth Abortion Services Prompt Start Ups
CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of telehealth services in reproductive healthcare has become increasingly popular, with more and more women choosing medical abortion as an alternative to surgical abortion. The FDA's recent lifting of restrictions allowing abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and delivered through the mail with a valid prescription has dramatically expanded access to abortion care for women. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of telemedicine in reproductive healthcare, with over half of U.S. abortions are done with abortion pills, such as mifepristone and misoprostol.
As telemedicine continues to shape the future of women's reproductive health, it is crucial for healthcare providers and policymakers to prioritize access and affordability for all women. The services, with names like HeyJane, SameDay Abortion Pills and Choix, have seen an exponential surge in requests for abortion pills since the FDA changed some of the regulations in 2023, making it legal for the medicine to be sent in the mail or be picked at the local pharmacies.
Abortion care in the United States was historically a costly and complex process before FDA allowed telehealth abortion services. Patients would typically have to travel to specialized clinics, which require money and time. "Time to arrange childcare, time off work, gas money, finding a place to stay," were all common issues, according to Dr. Jamie Phifer, founder and medical director of Abortion on Demand, a telehealth provider that offers abortion medications via mail. Telehealth abortion has rapidly transformed this process, enabling patients to access safe and discreet abortion care from the comfort of their homes.
