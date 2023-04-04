Green Choice Energy Sponsors Boys Hope Girls Hope Walk to Hope

HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are thankful for Green Choice Energy’s support of our work in Baltimore,” said Arlene Hackbarth, Executive Director. “This support will help us continue our mission to nurture and guide motivated young people in need to become well-educated, career-ready men and women.”
Right now, young people and their families are facing economic, systemic, or circumstantial barriers that limit their hope and possibilities. Boys Hope Girls Hope works closely with each young person and their family or guardian, to assess their unique situation, needs, interest, and motivation to engage into the program. Boys Hope Girls Hope gives them hope that their dreams can be realized by creating access and opportunity so more young people have hope for safe, nurturing spaces where they can learn, grow, and thrive.
“We’re proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to inspire and build better lives and communities,” said Brian Trombino, Chief Executive Officer at Green Choice Energy. “Boys Hope Girls Hope is doing incredible work to improve the lives of Baltimore youth by providing a great foundation and ensuring they have opportunities to thrive.”
About Green Choice Energy:
Green Choice Energy is a licensed electricity and natural gas supplier to residential and business customers in seven states and the District of Columbia. Green Choice Energy believes in a brighter future and is on a mission to help transform the energy landscape by offering customers plans that match 100% of their electricity and natural gas usage with renewable energy credits and carbon offsets.
About Boys Hope Girls Hope of Baltimore:
Boys Hope Girls Hope of Baltimore helps academically capable and motivated children-in-need meet their full potential by providing value-centered, family-like homes, opportunities, and education through college. Founded in St. Louis in 1977, the Boys Hope Girls Hope network has affiliates in 16 other U.S. cities, Mexico and Guatemala. For more information about Boys Hope Girls Hope, including information about how to get involved or donate, visit bhghbaltimore.org.
