Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,469 in the last 365 days.

Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Full Year Highlights

  • 2022 revenue of $1,077.2 million, down 7.7% year-over-year (5.7% on a constant currency basis)
  • Net loss of $415.6 million, includes non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $171.2 million
  • Implemented actions expected to achieve savings in the range of $65-$75 million beginning in Q4 2022 and into 2023
  • Total debt(1) reduced by $141.1 million

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue of $267.0 million, down 9.3% year-over-year (7.3% on a constant currency basis)
  • Net loss of $194.1 million, includes non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $141.6 million

Conference call scheduled for April 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

IRVING, Texas, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced today its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“We continue to make operational improvements across the organization in the face of heightened inflation and the evolving hybrid work environment. Exelarators are working nonstop to offer the best solutions for customers. Internally, we are also focusing on continuing to improve the balance sheet and lowering our cost of capital, even as rates are driven higher by central banks. It’s been a tough, but productive year,” said Par Chadha, Executive Chairman of Exela.

Full Year Highlights

  • Revenue: Revenue for 2022 was $1,077.2 million, a decline of 7.7% compared to $1,166.6 million in 2021 due to rising costs, a tight job market, business mix, rising dollar and onetime events.
    • Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (“ITPS”) segment was $765.1 million, a decline of 12.5% year-over-year, primarily due to a network outage(2) impacting contracted revenues, currency translation, and staffing shortages.
    • Healthcare Solutions revenue was $239.3 million, an increase of 9.9% year-over-year, led by continuing acceptance of our solutions and services.
    • Legal and Loss Prevention Services revenue was $72.8 million, a decrease of 2.4% year-over-year.

Operating income/(loss): Operating loss for 2022 was $228.8 million, compared with operating income of $21.4 million in 2021. The year over year change was due to the gross profit decline of $77.8 million and goodwill impairment charges of $171.2 million.

  • Net Loss: Net loss for 2022 was $415.6 million, compared with a net loss of $142.4 million in 2021. The year over year increase was primarily due to the changes in the operating loss including goodwill impairment charges and changes in non-cash debt extinguishment charges. Additionally, we implemented actions expected to achieve savings in the range of $65-$75 million beginning in Q4 2022 and into 2023.

    • EBITDA(3): EBITDA for 2022 was a loss of $174.7 million compared to $114.5 million in 2021. EBITDA margin for 2022 was (16.2%) compared to 9.8% in 2021.
    • Adjusted EBITDA(4): Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $139.9 million, a decrease of 19.3% compared to $173.3 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022 was 13.0%, a decrease of 187 basis points from 14.9% in 2021.
  • Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures for 2022 were 2.0% of revenue compared to 1.4% of revenue in 2021.

Maintaining financial flexibility: Raised a total of $276 million in gross proceeds from equity offerings in 2022. Total debt(1) decreased by $141.1 million compared to 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue: Revenue for Q4 2022 was $267.0 million, a decline of 9.3% compared to $294.3 million in Q4 2021.
    • Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (“ITPS”) segment was $184.8 million, a decline of 14.7% year-over-year, primarily due to a network outage impacting contracted revenues, currency translation and staffing shortages.
    • Healthcare Solutions revenue was $65.3 million, an increase of 15.6% year-over-year, led by continuing acceptance of our solutions and services.
    • Legal and Loss Prevention Services revenue was $16.8 million, a decrease of 20.4% year-over-year.

Operating income/(loss): Operating loss for Q4 2022 was $153.1 million, compared with operating loss of $10.7 million in Q4 2021. The year over year increase in the operating loss was due to the gross profit decline and goodwill impairment charge of $141.6 million offset by lower SG&A costs.

  • Net Loss: Net loss for Q4 2022 was $194.1 million, compared with a net loss of $70.6 million in Q4 2021. The year over year increase was primarily due to the changes in the operating loss including goodwill impairment charges.

    • EBITDA: EBITDA for Q4 2022 was a loss of $135.8 million compared to a loss of $3.1 million in Q4 2021. EBITDA margin for Q4 2022 was (50.9%) compared to (1.0%) in Q4 2021.
    • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2022 was $35.5 million, a decrease of 10.2% compared to $39.5 million in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q4 2022 was 13.3%, a decrease of 14 basis points from 13.4% in Q4 2021.
  • Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures for Q4 2022 were 1.9% of revenue compared to 2.9% of revenue in Q4 2021.

Maintaining financial flexibility: Raised a total of $31.3 million in gross proceeds from equity offerings in Q4 2022. Total debt decreased by $12.1 million compared to Q3 2022.

Below are the notes referenced above:
(1) Total debt includes all long-term debt and interest-bearing current liabilities
(2) In June 2022, the Company experienced a network security incident impacting certain of the Company’s operational and information technology systems. The Company immediately took steps to isolate the impact and prevent additional systems from being affected, including taking large parts of its network offline as a precaution and thereby disrupting some access to our applications and services by our employees and customers. The Company’s systems recovery efforts are complete, and the Company’s operations are fully functional, however, the incident did result in some loss of revenue at the end of the second quarter and in the third quarter well as certain incremental costs, some of which are expected to continue.
(3) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of EBITDA is attached to this release.
(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is attached to this release.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Exela will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 4:30 PM ET on April 3, 2023. To access this call, dial 833-255-2831 or +1-412-902-6724 (international). The password for the call is “Exela Earnings Call”.

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through April 10, 2023 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 9773416. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

Exela invites all investors to ask questions that they would like addressed on the conference call. We ask investors to submit questions via email to IR@exelatech.com.

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.exelatech.com). A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website (http://investors.exelatech.com/) and will remain available after the call.  

About Exela
Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 16,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner

Find out more at www.exelatech.com 

To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Exela believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity and allows investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Exela’s board of directors and management use constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess Exela’s financial performance, because it allows them to compare Exela’s operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of Exela’s capital structure (such as varying levels of debt and interest expense, as well as transaction costs resulting from the combination of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, SourceHOV Holdings, Inc. and Novitex Holdings, Inc. on July 12, 2017 (the “Novitex Business Combination”) and capital markets-based activities). Adjusted EBITDA also seeks to remove the effects of integration and related costs to achieve the savings, any expected reduction in operating expenses due to the Novitex Business Combination, asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other similar non-routine items outside the control of our management team.  Optimization and restructuring expenses and merger adjustments are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives related to the Novitex Business Combination. All of these costs are variable and dependent upon the nature of the actions being implemented and can vary significantly driven by business needs. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we exclude these charges since we do not believe they truly reflect our past, current or future operating performance. The constant currency presentation excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the exchange rates from the corresponding prior-period and compare these adjusted amounts to our corresponding prior period reported results. Exela does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Exela’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures and therefore the basis of presentation for these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the network outage described in this press release and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela’s assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit:

Website: https://investors.exelatech.com/

Twitter: @ExelaTech

LinkedIn: /exela-technologies

Facebook: @exelatechnologies

Instagram: @exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:
Vincent Kondaveeti
E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

Mary Beth Benjamin
E: IR@exelatech.com

Source: Exela Technologies, Inc.


Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
        For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

  December 31,   
  2022     2021  
Assets               
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,073     $ 20,775  
Restricted cash   29,994       27,285  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,402 and $6,049, respectively   101,616       184,102  
Related party receivables and prepaid expenses   759       715  
Inventories, net   16,848       15,215  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   26,206       31,799  
Total current assets               190,496                   279,891  
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $207,520 and $196,683, respectively   71,694       73,449  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   40,734       53,937  
Goodwill   186,802       358,323  
Intangible assets, net   200,982       244,539  
Deferred income tax assets   1,483       2,109  
Other noncurrent assets   29,721       24,775  
Total assets $             721,912     $          1,037,023  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)              
Liabilities              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable $ 79,249     $ 61,744  
Related party payables   2,473       1,484  
Income tax payable   2,045       3,551  
Accrued liabilities   61,340       113,519  
Accrued compensation and benefits   54,143       60,860  
Accrued interest   60,901       10,075  
Customer deposits   16,955       17,707  
Deferred revenue   16,405       16,617  
Obligation for claim payment   44,380       46,902  
Current portion of finance lease liabilities   5,485       6,683  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   11,867       15,923  
Current portion of long-term debts   154,802       236,775  
Total current liabilities               510,045                   591,840  
Long-term debt, net of current maturities   942,035       1,012,452  
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion   9,448       9,156  
Pension liabilities, net   16,917       28,383  
Deferred income tax liabilities   11,180       11,594  
Long-term income tax liabilities   2,742       3,201  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   31,030       41,170  
Other long-term liabilities   6,104       5,999  
Total liabilities            1,529,501                1,703,795  
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)              
               
Stockholders' equity (deficit)              
Common Stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized; 278,777,820 shares issued and 278,655,235 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 13,382,333 shares issued and 13,259,748 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021   162       37  
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively              
Series A Preferred Stock, 2,778,111 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021   1       1  
Series B Preferred Stock, 3,029,900 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021           -  
Additional paid in capital   1,102,619       838,853  
Less: Common Stock held in treasury, at cost; 122,585 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021   (10,949 )     (10,949 )
Equity-based compensation   56,958       56,123  
Accumulated deficit   (1,948,009 )     (1,532,428 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:              
Foreign currency translation adjustment   (4,788 )     (7,463 )
Unrealized pension actuarial losses, net of tax   (3,583 )     (10,946 )
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss   (8,371 )     (18,409 )
Total stockholders' deficit             (807,589 )               (666,772 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $             721,912     $          1,037,023  
               


Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

  Years ended December 31, 
  2022        2021        2020  
Revenue $ 1,077,157     $ 1,166,606     $ 1,292,562  
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)   877,474       889,095       1,023,544  
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)   176,524       169,781       186,104  
Depreciation and amortization   71,831       77,150       93,953  
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets   171,182       -       -  
Related party expense   8,923       9,191       5,381  
Operating profit (loss)       (228,777 )             21,389             (16,420 )
Other expense (income), net:                      
Interest expense, net   164,870       168,048       173,878  
Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net   4,522       (16,689 )     9,589  
Sundry expense (income), net   (957 )     363       (153 )
Other expense (income), net   14,170       401       (34,788 )
Net loss before income taxes       (411,382 )         (130,734 )         (164,946 )
Income tax expense   (4,199 )     (11,656 )     (13,584 )
Net loss $     (415,581 )   $     (142,390 )   $     (178,530 )
Cumulative dividends for Series A Preferred Stock   (3,588 )     (1,576 )     (1,309 )
Cumulative dividends for Series B Preferred Stock   (3,665 )     -       -  
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $     (422,834 )   $     (143,966 )   $     (179,839 )
Loss per share:                      
Basic and diluted $ (6.86 )   $ (24.40 )   $ (73.19 )
                       


Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

  Years ended December 31,  
  2022     2021     2020  
Cash flows from operating activities                      
Net loss $ (415,581 )   $ (142,390 )   $ (178,530 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss                      
Depreciation and amortization   71,831       77,150       93,953  
Original issue discount and debt issuance cost amortization   15,261       16,319       15,117  
Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net   (1,803 )     (30,613 )     8,296  
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets   171,182       -       -  
Provision for doubtful accounts   1,573       2,714       422  
Deferred income tax provision   147       6,649       7,940  
Share-based compensation expense   970       3,940       2,846  
Unrealized foreign currency losses (gain)   (1,288 )     173       (414 )
Loss (Gain) on sale of assets   707       (960 )     (43,338 )
Fair value adjustment for interest rate swap   -       (125 )     (375 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions                      
Accounts receivable   77,650       17,438       54,538  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (7,813 )     (1,597 )     (1,379 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (520 )     (61,068 )     12,015  
Related party payables   945       1,382       (353 )
Additions to outsource contract costs   (423 )     (546 )     (519 )
Net cash used in operating activities         (87,162 )         (111,534 )           (29,781 )
Cash flows from investing activities                      
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (18,299 )     (14,574 )     (11,663 )
Additions to patents   (15 )     -       -  
Additions to internally developed software   (3,650 )     (1,954 )     (3,825 )
Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash received   -       -       (12,500 )
Cash paid for earnouts   -       -       (700 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   194       7,267       50,126  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities         (21,770 )             (9,261 )             21,438  
Cash flows from financing activities                      
Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from private placement   55       25,065       -  
Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from at the market offerings   276,337       379,963       -  
Dividend paid on Series B Preferred Stock   (2,532 )     -       -  
Proceeds from directors' equity contribution   -       269       -  
Repurchases of Common Stock for retirement   (487 )     -       -  
Cash paid for equity issuance costs from at the market offerings   (9,482 )     (13,423 )     -  
Borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility   123,353       142,501       297,673  
Principal repayment on borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility   (216,812 )     (144,965 )     (203,841 )
Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs   (135 )     -       (7 )
Lease terminations   3       (1,303 )     (337 )
Cash paid for debt issuance costs   (7,125 )     (1,181 )     (16,205 )
Principal payments on finance lease obligations   (5,523 )     (11,471 )     (12,758 )
Borrowings from senior secured revolving facility and BRCC revolver   20,000       11,000       29,750  
Repayments on senior secured revolving facility   (49,477 )     (55 )     (14,200 )
Proceeds from issuance of 2026 Notes   70,269       3,574       -  
Repayments on senior secured term loan and 2023 Notes as part of debts exchanges   -       (309,305 )     -  
Borrowings from other loans   10,095       126,352       29,260  
Cash paid for debt repurchases   (4,712 )     (71,184 )     -  
Repayment of BRCC term loan   (66,471 )     -       -  
Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans   (30,717 )     (37,186 )     (45,973 )
Net cash provided by financing activities         106,639               98,651               63,362  
Effect of exchange rates on cash   (700 )     (105 )     1,191  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents            (2,993 )           (22,249 )             56,210  
Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents                      
Beginning of period   48,060       70,309       14,099  
End of period $ 45,067     $ 48,060     $ 70,309  
Supplemental cash flow data:                      
Income tax payments, net of refunds received $ 5,790     $ 3,765     $ 2,695  
Interest paid   98,602       188,802       152,678  
Noncash investing and financing activities:                      
Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements   4,790       3,270       4,372  
Leasehold improvements funded by lessor   -       125       -  
Common Stock exchanged for Series B Preferred Stock   6       -       -  
Accrued liability for true-up obligation settled through the issuance of 2026 Notes   10,351       -       -  
Settlement gain on related party payable to Ex-Sigma 2 LLC   -       -       1,287  
Accrued capital expenditures   1,851       1,652       2,124  
                       


Exela Technologies
Schedule 1: Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2022
Financial Performance
(Unaudited)

$ in million Q4-2022 Q4-2021 Increase (Decrease)
YoY ($ mn)		 Increase (Decrease)
YoY (%)		   FY2022 FY2021 Increase (Decrease)
YoY ($ mn)		 Increase (Decrease)
YoY (%)
                   
Information and Transaction Processing Solutions 184.8 216.7 (31.9)  (14.7%)   765.1 874.2 (109.1)  (12.5%)
Healthcare Solutions 65.3 56.5 8.8 15.6%   239.3 217.8 21.5 9.9%
Legal and Loss Prevention Services 16.8 21.1 (4.3)  (20.4%)   72.8 74.6 (1.8)  (2.4%)
Total Revenue            267.0           294.3            (27.4) -9.3%        1,077.2        1,166.6            (89.4) -7.7%
                   
Gross profit 48.1 58.6 (10.5)  (17.9%)   199.7 277.5 (77.8)  (28.0%)
Gross profit margin 18.0% 19.9% (1.9%) -190 bps   18.5% 23.8% (5.2%) -525 bps
                   
SG&A 38.9 48.3 (9.3)  (19.4%)   176.5 169.8 6.7 4.0%
                   
Operating (loss) income (153.1) (10.7) (142.4) 1333.9%   (228.8) 21.4 (250.2)  (1169.6%)
Operating margin (57.3%) (3.6%) (53.7%) -5371 bps   (21.2%) 1.8% (23.1%) -2307 bps
                   
Net income (loss) (194.1) (70.6) (123.5) 175.0%   (415.6) (142.4) (273.2) 191.9%
Net income margin (72.7%) (24.0%) (48.7%) -4874 bps   (38.6%) (12.2%) (26.4%) -2638 bps
                   
EBITDA (135.8) (3.1) (132.8) 4350.1%   (174.7) 114.5 (289.1)  (252.6%)
EBITDA Margin (50.9%) (1.0%) (49.8%) -4985 bps   (16.2%) 9.8% (26.0%) -2603 bps
                   
Adjusted EBITDA               35.5              39.5              (4.0) -10.2%     139.9           173.3        (33.4) -19.3%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.3% 13.4% (0.1%) -14 bps   13.0% 14.9% (1.9%) -187 bps
                   


Exela Technologies
Schedule 2: Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and constant currency revenues

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Measures
                   
Non-GAAP constant currency revenue reconciliation                  
($ in millions)   Three months ended
 		    Twelve months ended
  31-Dec-22   31-Dec-21     31-Dec-22   31-Dec-21
Revenues, as reported (GAAP)   $267.0   $294.3     $1,077.2   $1,166.6
Foreign currency exchange impact (1)   5.9         22.9    
Revenues, at constant currency (Non-GAAP)   $272.9   $294.3     $1,100.0   $1,166.6
                   
(1) Constant currency excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the average exchange rates for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, to the revenues during the corresponding period in 2022.
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA                  
($ in millions)   Three months ended
 		    Twelve months ended
  31-Dec-22   31-Dec-21     31-Dec-22   31-Dec-21
Net loss (GAAP)   ($194.1)   ($70.6)     ($415.6)   ($142.4)
Interest expense   41.9   40.3     164.9   168.0
Taxes   (1.5)   8.2     4.2   11.7
Depreciation and amortization                   17.9                   19.0                     71.8                   77.1
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   ($135.8)   ($3.1)     ($174.7)   $114.5
Transaction and integration costs   2.1   7.9     18.6   15.9
Other Charges / (gains)   163.5   28.1     271.8   21.6
Sub-Total (Adj. EBITDA before O&R)   $29.8   $32.3     $114.6   $151.0
Optimization and restructuring expenses                     5.7                     7.3                     25.3                   22.2
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $35.5   $39.5     $139.9   $173.3

Primary Logo

You just read:

Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more