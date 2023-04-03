Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

There were 2,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,469 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Full Year Highlights
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Conference call scheduled for April 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
IRVING, Texas, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced today its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
“We continue to make operational improvements across the organization in the face of heightened inflation and the evolving hybrid work environment. Exelarators are working nonstop to offer the best solutions for customers. Internally, we are also focusing on continuing to improve the balance sheet and lowering our cost of capital, even as rates are driven higher by central banks. It’s been a tough, but productive year,” said Par Chadha, Executive Chairman of Exela.
Full Year Highlights
Operating income/(loss): Operating loss for 2022 was $228.8 million, compared with operating income of $21.4 million in 2021. The year over year change was due to the gross profit decline of $77.8 million and goodwill impairment charges of $171.2 million.
Maintaining financial flexibility: Raised a total of $276 million in gross proceeds from equity offerings in 2022. Total debt(1) decreased by $141.1 million compared to 2021.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Operating income/(loss): Operating loss for Q4 2022 was $153.1 million, compared with operating loss of $10.7 million in Q4 2021. The year over year increase in the operating loss was due to the gross profit decline and goodwill impairment charge of $141.6 million offset by lower SG&A costs.
Maintaining financial flexibility: Raised a total of $31.3 million in gross proceeds from equity offerings in Q4 2022. Total debt decreased by $12.1 million compared to Q3 2022.
Below are the notes referenced above:
(1) Total debt includes all long-term debt and interest-bearing current liabilities
(2) In June 2022, the Company experienced a network security incident impacting certain of the Company’s operational and information technology systems. The Company immediately took steps to isolate the impact and prevent additional systems from being affected, including taking large parts of its network offline as a precaution and thereby disrupting some access to our applications and services by our employees and customers. The Company’s systems recovery efforts are complete, and the Company’s operations are fully functional, however, the incident did result in some loss of revenue at the end of the second quarter and in the third quarter well as certain incremental costs, some of which are expected to continue.
(3) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of EBITDA is attached to this release.
(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is attached to this release.
Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Exela will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 4:30 PM ET on April 3, 2023. To access this call, dial 833-255-2831 or +1-412-902-6724 (international). The password for the call is “Exela Earnings Call”.
Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through April 10, 2023 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 9773416. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.
Exela invites all investors to ask questions that they would like addressed on the conference call. We ask investors to submit questions via email to IR@exelatech.com.
A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.exelatech.com). A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website (http://investors.exelatech.com/) and will remain available after the call.
About Exela
Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 16,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner
Find out more at www.exelatech.com
To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Exela believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity and allows investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Exela’s board of directors and management use constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess Exela’s financial performance, because it allows them to compare Exela’s operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of Exela’s capital structure (such as varying levels of debt and interest expense, as well as transaction costs resulting from the combination of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, SourceHOV Holdings, Inc. and Novitex Holdings, Inc. on July 12, 2017 (the “Novitex Business Combination”) and capital markets-based activities). Adjusted EBITDA also seeks to remove the effects of integration and related costs to achieve the savings, any expected reduction in operating expenses due to the Novitex Business Combination, asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other similar non-routine items outside the control of our management team. Optimization and restructuring expenses and merger adjustments are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives related to the Novitex Business Combination. All of these costs are variable and dependent upon the nature of the actions being implemented and can vary significantly driven by business needs. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we exclude these charges since we do not believe they truly reflect our past, current or future operating performance. The constant currency presentation excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the exchange rates from the corresponding prior-period and compare these adjusted amounts to our corresponding prior period reported results. Exela does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Exela’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures and therefore the basis of presentation for these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.
Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the network outage described in this press release and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela’s assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit:
Website: https://investors.exelatech.com/
Twitter: @ExelaTech
LinkedIn: /exela-technologies
Facebook: @exelatechnologies
Instagram: @exelatechnologies
The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
Investor and/or Media Contacts:
Vincent Kondaveeti
E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com
Mary Beth Benjamin
E: IR@exelatech.com
Source: Exela Technologies, Inc.
Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|15,073
|$
|20,775
|Restricted cash
|29,994
|27,285
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,402 and $6,049, respectively
|101,616
|184,102
|Related party receivables and prepaid expenses
|759
|715
|Inventories, net
|16,848
|15,215
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|26,206
|31,799
|Total current assets
|190,496
|279,891
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $207,520 and $196,683, respectively
|71,694
|73,449
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|40,734
|53,937
|Goodwill
|186,802
|358,323
|Intangible assets, net
|200,982
|244,539
|Deferred income tax assets
|1,483
|2,109
|Other noncurrent assets
|29,721
|24,775
|Total assets
|$
|721,912
|$
|1,037,023
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|79,249
|$
|61,744
|Related party payables
|2,473
|1,484
|Income tax payable
|2,045
|3,551
|Accrued liabilities
|61,340
|113,519
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|54,143
|60,860
|Accrued interest
|60,901
|10,075
|Customer deposits
|16,955
|17,707
|Deferred revenue
|16,405
|16,617
|Obligation for claim payment
|44,380
|46,902
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|5,485
|6,683
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|11,867
|15,923
|Current portion of long-term debts
|154,802
|236,775
|Total current liabilities
|510,045
|591,840
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|942,035
|1,012,452
|Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
|9,448
|9,156
|Pension liabilities, net
|16,917
|28,383
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|11,180
|11,594
|Long-term income tax liabilities
|2,742
|3,201
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|31,030
|41,170
|Other long-term liabilities
|6,104
|5,999
|Total liabilities
|1,529,501
|1,703,795
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Common Stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized; 278,777,820 shares issued and 278,655,235 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 13,382,333 shares issued and 13,259,748 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021
|162
|37
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|Series A Preferred Stock, 2,778,111 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|1
|1
|Series B Preferred Stock, 3,029,900 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021
|-
|Additional paid in capital
|1,102,619
|838,853
|Less: Common Stock held in treasury, at cost; 122,585 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|(10,949
|)
|(10,949
|)
|Equity-based compensation
|56,958
|56,123
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,948,009
|)
|(1,532,428
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(4,788
|)
|(7,463
|)
|Unrealized pension actuarial losses, net of tax
|(3,583
|)
|(10,946
|)
|Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(8,371
|)
|(18,409
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(807,589
|)
|(666,772
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|721,912
|$
|1,037,023
Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
|Years ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|$
|1,077,157
|$
|1,166,606
|$
|1,292,562
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|877,474
|889,095
|1,023,544
|Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|176,524
|169,781
|186,104
|Depreciation and amortization
|71,831
|77,150
|93,953
|Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
|171,182
|-
|-
|Related party expense
|8,923
|9,191
|5,381
|Operating profit (loss)
|(228,777
|)
|21,389
|(16,420
|)
|Other expense (income), net:
|Interest expense, net
|164,870
|168,048
|173,878
|Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net
|4,522
|(16,689
|)
|9,589
|Sundry expense (income), net
|(957
|)
|363
|(153
|)
|Other expense (income), net
|14,170
|401
|(34,788
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(411,382
|)
|(130,734
|)
|(164,946
|)
|Income tax expense
|(4,199
|)
|(11,656
|)
|(13,584
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(415,581
|)
|$
|(142,390
|)
|$
|(178,530
|)
|Cumulative dividends for Series A Preferred Stock
|(3,588
|)
|(1,576
|)
|(1,309
|)
|Cumulative dividends for Series B Preferred Stock
|(3,665
|)
|-
|-
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(422,834
|)
|$
|(143,966
|)
|$
|(179,839
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(6.86
|)
|$
|(24.40
|)
|$
|(73.19
|)
Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
|Years ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(415,581
|)
|$
|(142,390
|)
|$
|(178,530
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss
|Depreciation and amortization
|71,831
|77,150
|93,953
|Original issue discount and debt issuance cost amortization
|15,261
|16,319
|15,117
|Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net
|(1,803
|)
|(30,613
|)
|8,296
|Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
|171,182
|-
|-
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|1,573
|2,714
|422
|Deferred income tax provision
|147
|6,649
|7,940
|Share-based compensation expense
|970
|3,940
|2,846
|Unrealized foreign currency losses (gain)
|(1,288
|)
|173
|(414
|)
|Loss (Gain) on sale of assets
|707
|(960
|)
|(43,338
|)
|Fair value adjustment for interest rate swap
|-
|(125
|)
|(375
|)
|Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions
|Accounts receivable
|77,650
|17,438
|54,538
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(7,813
|)
|(1,597
|)
|(1,379
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(520
|)
|(61,068
|)
|12,015
|Related party payables
|945
|1,382
|(353
|)
|Additions to outsource contract costs
|(423
|)
|(546
|)
|(519
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(87,162
|)
|(111,534
|)
|(29,781
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(18,299
|)
|(14,574
|)
|(11,663
|)
|Additions to patents
|(15
|)
|-
|-
|Additions to internally developed software
|(3,650
|)
|(1,954
|)
|(3,825
|)
|Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash received
|-
|-
|(12,500
|)
|Cash paid for earnouts
|-
|-
|(700
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|194
|7,267
|50,126
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(21,770
|)
|(9,261
|)
|21,438
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from private placement
|55
|25,065
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from at the market offerings
|276,337
|379,963
|-
|Dividend paid on Series B Preferred Stock
|(2,532
|)
|-
|-
|Proceeds from directors' equity contribution
|-
|269
|-
|Repurchases of Common Stock for retirement
|(487
|)
|-
|-
|Cash paid for equity issuance costs from at the market offerings
|(9,482
|)
|(13,423
|)
|-
|Borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility
|123,353
|142,501
|297,673
|Principal repayment on borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility
|(216,812
|)
|(144,965
|)
|(203,841
|)
|Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs
|(135
|)
|-
|(7
|)
|Lease terminations
|3
|(1,303
|)
|(337
|)
|Cash paid for debt issuance costs
|(7,125
|)
|(1,181
|)
|(16,205
|)
|Principal payments on finance lease obligations
|(5,523
|)
|(11,471
|)
|(12,758
|)
|Borrowings from senior secured revolving facility and BRCC revolver
|20,000
|11,000
|29,750
|Repayments on senior secured revolving facility
|(49,477
|)
|(55
|)
|(14,200
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of 2026 Notes
|70,269
|3,574
|-
|Repayments on senior secured term loan and 2023 Notes as part of debts exchanges
|-
|(309,305
|)
|-
|Borrowings from other loans
|10,095
|126,352
|29,260
|Cash paid for debt repurchases
|(4,712
|)
|(71,184
|)
|-
|Repayment of BRCC term loan
|(66,471
|)
|-
|-
|Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans
|(30,717
|)
|(37,186
|)
|(45,973
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|106,639
|98,651
|63,362
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|(700
|)
|(105
|)
|1,191
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(2,993
|)
|(22,249
|)
|56,210
|Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
|Beginning of period
|48,060
|70,309
|14,099
|End of period
|$
|45,067
|$
|48,060
|$
|70,309
|Supplemental cash flow data:
|Income tax payments, net of refunds received
|$
|5,790
|$
|3,765
|$
|2,695
|Interest paid
|98,602
|188,802
|152,678
|Noncash investing and financing activities:
|Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements
|4,790
|3,270
|4,372
|Leasehold improvements funded by lessor
|-
|125
|-
|Common Stock exchanged for Series B Preferred Stock
|6
|-
|-
|Accrued liability for true-up obligation settled through the issuance of 2026 Notes
|10,351
|-
|-
|Settlement gain on related party payable to Ex-Sigma 2 LLC
|-
|-
|1,287
|Accrued capital expenditures
|1,851
|1,652
|2,124
Exela Technologies
Schedule 1: Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2022
Financial Performance
(Unaudited)
|$ in million
|Q4-2022
|Q4-2021
|Increase (Decrease)
YoY ($ mn)
|Increase (Decrease)
YoY (%)
|FY2022
|FY2021
|Increase (Decrease)
YoY ($ mn)
|Increase (Decrease)
YoY (%)
|Information and Transaction Processing Solutions
|184.8
|216.7
|(31.9)
|(14.7%)
|765.1
|874.2
|(109.1)
|(12.5%)
|Healthcare Solutions
|65.3
|56.5
|8.8
|15.6%
|239.3
|217.8
|21.5
|9.9%
|Legal and Loss Prevention Services
|16.8
|21.1
|(4.3)
|(20.4%)
|72.8
|74.6
|(1.8)
|(2.4%)
|Total Revenue
|267.0
|294.3
|(27.4)
|-9.3%
|1,077.2
|1,166.6
|(89.4)
|-7.7%
|Gross profit
|48.1
|58.6
|(10.5)
|(17.9%)
|199.7
|277.5
|(77.8)
|(28.0%)
|Gross profit margin
|18.0%
|19.9%
|(1.9%)
|-190 bps
|18.5%
|23.8%
|(5.2%)
|-525 bps
|SG&A
|38.9
|48.3
|(9.3)
|(19.4%)
|176.5
|169.8
|6.7
|4.0%
|Operating (loss) income
|(153.1)
|(10.7)
|(142.4)
|1333.9%
|(228.8)
|21.4
|(250.2)
|(1169.6%)
|Operating margin
|(57.3%)
|(3.6%)
|(53.7%)
|-5371 bps
|(21.2%)
|1.8%
|(23.1%)
|-2307 bps
|Net income (loss)
|(194.1)
|(70.6)
|(123.5)
|175.0%
|(415.6)
|(142.4)
|(273.2)
|191.9%
|Net income margin
|(72.7%)
|(24.0%)
|(48.7%)
|-4874 bps
|(38.6%)
|(12.2%)
|(26.4%)
|-2638 bps
|EBITDA
|(135.8)
|(3.1)
|(132.8)
|4350.1%
|(174.7)
|114.5
|(289.1)
|(252.6%)
|EBITDA Margin
|(50.9%)
|(1.0%)
|(49.8%)
|-4985 bps
|(16.2%)
|9.8%
|(26.0%)
|-2603 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA
|35.5
|39.5
|(4.0)
|-10.2%
|139.9
|173.3
|(33.4)
|-19.3%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|13.3%
|13.4%
|(0.1%)
|-14 bps
|13.0%
|14.9%
|(1.9%)
|-187 bps
Exela Technologies
Schedule 2: Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and constant currency revenues
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Measures
|Non-GAAP constant currency revenue reconciliation
|($ in millions)
|
Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|31-Dec-22
|31-Dec-21
|31-Dec-22
|31-Dec-21
|Revenues, as reported (GAAP)
|$267.0
|$294.3
|$1,077.2
|$1,166.6
|Foreign currency exchange impact (1)
|5.9
|22.9
|Revenues, at constant currency (Non-GAAP)
|$272.9
|$294.3
|$1,100.0
|$1,166.6
|(1) Constant currency excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the average exchange rates for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, to the revenues during the corresponding period in 2022.
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|($ in millions)
|
Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|31-Dec-22
|31-Dec-21
|31-Dec-22
|31-Dec-21
|Net loss (GAAP)
|($194.1)
|($70.6)
|($415.6)
|($142.4)
|Interest expense
|41.9
|40.3
|164.9
|168.0
|Taxes
|(1.5)
|8.2
|4.2
|11.7
|Depreciation and amortization
|17.9
|19.0
|71.8
|77.1
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|($135.8)
|($3.1)
|($174.7)
|$114.5
|Transaction and integration costs
|2.1
|7.9
|18.6
|15.9
|Other Charges / (gains)
|163.5
|28.1
|271.8
|21.6
|Sub-Total (Adj. EBITDA before O&R)
|$29.8
|$32.3
|$114.6
|$151.0
|Optimization and restructuring expenses
|5.7
|7.3
|25.3
|22.2
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$35.5
|$39.5
|$139.9
|$173.3