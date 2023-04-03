TSS, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center facilities and technology services company, reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter Highlights (unaudited):

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $10.9 million compared with $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Reseller revenues were $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross margin of 18% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with 12% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating loss of $723,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to an operating loss of $100,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in the 2022 results are one-time costs of $581,000 associated with the change in chief executive officer during the fourth quarter. Operating costs beyond one-time costs were higher than expected in the period and are expected to normalize in 2023.

Net loss of $1.1 million or $0.05 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a net loss of $264,000 or $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $90,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $138,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Highlights (unaudited):

2022 revenue of $30.6 million compared with $27.4 million in 2021. Reseller revenues were $13.2 million in 2022 compared to $14.7 million in 2021.

Gross margin of 29% in 2022 compared to 23% in 2021.

Operating income of $914,000 in 2022 compared to an operating loss of $831,000 in 2021.

Net loss of $73,000 or $0.00 per share in 2022 compared to a net loss of $1,297,000 or $(0.07) per share in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2,243,000 in 2022 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $174,000 in 2021.

“The fourth quarter results were impacted by several important adjustments in our business,” said Darryll Dewan, President and CEO of TSS. “Our overall revenue was strong, but our operating results included one-time costs associated with our CEO transition and higher operating costs in our Systems Integration business, primarily the result of delivery of a new set of service offerings in our Systems Integration business. Our business generated positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter despite the higher operating costs, and our balance sheet is in great shape. Our overall pipeline and demand remain strong, and we anticipate that our 2023 results will show profitable growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA compared to 2022”.

Dewan continued, “TSS is well positioned strategically to expand our customer base and capabilities to address a wider market. Our combination of complex IT integration, deployment and maintenance capabilities presents a compelling value to customers. We will improve the efficiency of current operations to be prepared to scale our business while embarking on customer and capability expansion. 2023 will be a pivotal year for TSS.”

Quarterly Conference Call Details

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss on goodwill and other intangibles, stock-based compensation, provision for bad debts and adjustments certain extraordinary items, including CEO transition costs. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this supplemental measure of operating performance is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding non-cash items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on our results of operations in any particular period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, while providing useful information, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined under GAAP. Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure, and this reconciliation is located under the heading “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” following the Consolidated Statements of Operations included in this press release.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS is a trusted single source provider of mission-critical planning, design, system integration, deployment, maintenance and evolution of data centers facilities and information infrastructure. TSS specializes in customizable end to end solutions powered by industry experts and innovative services that include technology consulting, engineering, design, construction, operations, facilities management, technology system installation and integration, as well as maintenance for traditional and modular data centers. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com or call 888-321-4877.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “prospects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “should,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect the Company's future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to the failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; risks relating to our ability to meet all of the terms and conditions of our debt obligations; uncertainty related to current economic conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related impact on demand for our services; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

TSS, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except par values)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,397 $ 7,992 Contract and other receivables, net 2,745 1,846 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 231 573 Inventories, net 862 847 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 175 550 Total current assets 24,410 11,808 Property and equipment, net 587 281 Lease right-of-use assets 4,717 5,566 Goodwill 780 780 Intangible assets, net 35 126 Other assets 877 720 Total assets $ 31,406 $ 19,281 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 21,616 $ 7,016 Deferred revenues 2,080 2,435 Current portion of long-term borrowings - 2,023 Current portion of lease liabilities 467 644 Total current liabilities 24,163 12,118 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 4,309 4,938 Non-current portion of deferred revenues - 22 Total liabilities 28,472 17,078 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock- $.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 2021; none issued - - Common stock- $.0001 par value, 49,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and 2021: 23,197 and 20,286 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

2 2 Additional paid-in capital 71,522 70,584 Treasury stock 1,657 and 1,424 shares at cost at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (2,205 ) (2,071 ) Accumulated deficit (66,385 ) (66,312 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,934 2,203 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,406 $ 19,281





TSS, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands except per-share values, unaudited)



Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Results of Operations: Revenue $ 10,947 $ 14,585 $ 30,637 $ 27,410 Cost of revenue 9,010 12,902 21,657 21,049 Gross profit 1,937 1,683 8,980 6,361 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,525 1,654 7,683 6,656 Depreciation and amortization 135 129 383 536 Total operating costs 2,660 1,783 8,066 7,192 Income (loss) from operations (723 ) (100 ) 914 (831 ) Interest income (expense), net (394 ) (130 ) (931 ) (401 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (1,117 ) (230 ) (17 ) (1,232 ) Income tax expense 24 34 56 65 Net loss $ (1,141 ) $ (264 ) $ (73 ) $ (1,297 ) Basic net income (loss) per share: $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.07 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share: $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.07 )





TSS, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(In thousands, unaudited)