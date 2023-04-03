Sprouts Farmers Market to Report First Quarter Earnings on May 1, 2023

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced it will issue financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, May 1, 2023. Following the release, Sprouts’ management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss the results for the quarter.



A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A webcast replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on May 1, 2023. This can be accessed with the following link.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

