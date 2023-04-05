Connecticut Energy Future Announces New Members and Unveils Policy Principles

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecticut Energy Future (CEF), a joint project of The Nature Conservancy and the CT Sustainable Business Council in collaboration with the Connecticut Green Bank, announced today the addition of two new members and unveiled its clean energy policy principles for Connecticut’s state legislative session.

The coalition announced the addition of Big Y Foods, Inc., one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, and Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc., a precision re-roller and distributor of precision metals used in the medical, automotive, and aerospace industries. A full list of signatories to the policy principles can be found at https://www.ctenergyfuture.org/signatories/.

By joining the coalition, both companies have expressed their strong support for Connecticut’s efforts to transition to a clean energy future.

"At Big Y, we have a long legacy of caring for our planet and are happy to support the policy principles of CT Energy Future," said Maggie D’Amour, Senior Manager of ESG, Big Y Foods Inc.

“We need clean energy infrastructure to scale the amount of clean energy we use at our company,” said Chris Ulbrich, President of Ulbrich Steel. “Cost and reliability of clean energy are important to all businesses in Connecticut and will be vital for reaching our shared goals as a state.”

Since 2020, CEF has engaged business leaders from various sectors to exchange ideas and explore pathways, barriers, and challenges facing businesses that want to see a reliable and cost-effective clean energy future and, in many cases, incorporate clean energy into their own business operations. They believe that a clean energy future is both desirable and inevitable and prefer to reach that outcome in a timely and intelligent way by being part of the process rather than bystanders.

The result of these discussions was the creation of the group’s Clean Energy Policy Principles, which over 40 businesses had a hand in creating. CEF hopes these principles – which cover the topics of targets, innovation, investment, information, equity and workforce, reform, cost, capacity, reliability, and resilience – will help shape the public policy landscape as Connecticut ramps up its commitment to clean, reliable, and affordable energy.

“Our elected officials, regulatory agencies, and state and local leaders will be responsible for deciding exactly how Connecticut will reach its clean energy goals,” said Nathan Frohling, Director of External Affairs for The Nature Conservancy in Connecticut. “Connecticut Energy Future is a forum for the private sector to weigh in on that process. These are businesses that are supportive of the state’s goals and eager to play their part. Our hope is that our elected leaders will consider these policy principles as they chart the path forward.”

“If we are going to reach our goal of zero-carbon electricity in Connecticut by 2040, we must make clean, reliable and affordable energy available to Connecticut businesses,” said Heather Burns, Founder & CEO of the CT Sustainable Business Council. “Many companies already realize the business benefits of clean energy and a lower carbon footprint and want to do more. This is our chance to engage them in that mission.”

For more information or to join CT Energy Future, please visit https://www.ctenergyfuture.org/.