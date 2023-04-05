Les Dames d’Escoffier of South Florida Chapter Hosts Inaugural Online Silent Auction to Support Culinary Scholarships

Les Dames South Florida Auction

The non-profit organization is looking to raise $10,000 for scholarships for aspiring culinary and hospitality students among others that benefit the community.

SOUTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Les Dames d’Escoffier, South Florida Chapter, the leading global professional association for women leaders in the food, beverage, and hospitality industries, is proud to announce its first-ever culinary-focused Online Silent Auction. The auction is dedicated to raising funds for scholarships for aspiring culinary and hospitality students and other community efforts. The goal is to raise $10,000 through members and the community bidding on exclusive auction items.

The Online Silent Auction will run from April 12-16, 2023, and will feature items valued at $100 or more. These items include unique experiences to dine with a top restaurant brand executive, gift cards to restaurants, wine shops, or cookware stores, grand opening services for businesses, exclusive wine and olive oil, restaurant experiences, baskets of goodies, and much more.

"We are thrilled to be able to support the next generation of culinary professionals through this event," said Ann Stratte, President of Les Dames of South Florida. "Our mission is to inspire, advance, and support women in food, beverage and hospitality to achieve excellence in leadership and philanthropy, and this auction is a fantastic way for us to do that."

The proceeds from the Online Silent Auction will support culinary scholarships for aspiring students in the industry and other chapter initiatives.

"We encourage the community to participate in this event and support our mission," said Ingrid Gangestad, Auction Co-Chair of Les Dames of South Florida. “We would also like to extend a special thank you to everyone for their generous monetary donations towards our inaugural Online Silent Auction.”

To participate in the auction, please visit https://go.charityauctionstoday.com/bid/LesDamesSOFL.

To learn more about Les Dames of South Florida, please visit https://lesdamessouthflorida.com/.

About Les Dames d’Escoffier International

Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage, and hospitality. The organization’s 2,400 members in 43 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy provide leadership, educational opportunities, and philanthropy. For more information, please visit www.ldei.org and follow LDEI on Instagram and Twitter @lesdamesintl and Facebook Les Dames d’Escoffier Int’l.