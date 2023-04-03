Hemostasis Valves Market Revenue to Cross USD 245.6 Mn by 2031 with CAGR of 4.8% | Transparency Market Research

There were 2,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,333 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to TMR estimates, the global hemostasis valves industry would be worth USD 161.3 Bn worldwide in 2022. The market is predicted to reach USD 245.6 Bn by 2031, rising at a rapidly increasing CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2031.
Two prominent drivers of this market include the rise in the cases of hemophilia and the increasing usage of point-of-care systems for testing. The prevalence of blood coagulation diagnoses among patients is on the rise, especially among those who have a tendency more likely to lose too much blood during operations. The National Haemophilia Foundation estimates that 400,000 people globally were impacted by hemophilia in 2019 and that 75.2% of those individuals are still not receiving sufficient care or do not have access to care. As a consequence, the market's expansion is affected favorably.
For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities By 2031 - Download a Sample Report!
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 161.3 Bn in 2022
|Estimated Value
|USD 245.6 Bn by 2031
|Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Forecast Period
|2023–2031
|No. of Pages
|193 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type, Application, and End-user
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Freudenberg Medical, LLC, Argon Medical Devices, Qosina Corp., and DeRoyal Industries
Point-of-care diagnostic tests are more frequently used by patients and doctors, and growing patient knowledge of POC procedures is fueling market expansion. In addition, one of the factors is experts with low skill levels effectively use POC instruments for diagnosis. POC development efforts are also supported by several private groups, such as the California Institute of Technology, Dartmouth College, and foreign organizations. For instance, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry created an accreditation program in August 2018 to improve experts' diagnostic testing outside of clinical labs. As a result, it is expected that the market will grow successfully throughout the projection.
The number of tests will likely increase considerably as a result of improved diagnostic and preventive care management due to increased knowledge of hemostasis conditions. The debut of numerous innovative diagnostic systems and tests as a result of technological advancements, such as the launch of automated blood coagulation analyzers, will present this market with a sizable development chance in the years to come.
Key Findings of the Market Report
Share Your Specific Needs in Order to Grow Your Business: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=58530
Global Market for Hemostasis Valves: Key Trends
Global Hemostasis Valves Market: Regional Outlook
Global Hemostasis Valves Market: Key Players
Some developments by the key players are:
Browse in-depth TOC on Hemostasis Valves Market Trends, Growth Drivers
28 - Tables
63 - Figures
193 – Pages
Grow Your Profit Margin with TMR – Buy The Report!
Global Hemostasis Valves Market Segmentation
By Product Type
By Application
By End Users
By Region
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com