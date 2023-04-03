Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 3- 7, 2023

There were 2,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,335 in the last 365 days.
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
April 3 – 7, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, April 3 – Southern Utah Connecting Utah Tour
8 a.m. Visit Parowan High School
Location: Parowan High School
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10 a.m. Visit Beaver High School
Location: Beaver High School
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:45 p.m. Visit Piute High School
Location: Piute High School
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
5:30 p.m. Speak at DPS helicopter ribbon cutting
Location: 455 South Airport Parkway, St. George
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Tuesday, April 4 – Southern Utah Connecting Utah Tour
7 a.m. National Governors Association call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Location: Virtual meeting
8:10 a.m. Speak at Utah Association of Counties Spring Conference
Location: Dixie Convention Center
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
8:20 a.m. Ceremonial signing of SB 175
Location: Dixie Convention Center
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
9 a.m. Visit Desert Hills High School
Location: Desert Hills High School
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:40 p.m. Visit Manti High School
Location: Manti High School
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Wednesday, April 5
10 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Recognize Martin Luther King Art and Essay Contest winners
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Meet with Mariachi Academia Mis Raices
Location: Gold Room
4:40 p.m. Interview with NewsNation, Elizabeth Vargas Reports
Location: Virtual meeting
Thursday, April 6
10:30 a.m. Speak at Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund event
Location: 131 E. 700 South, Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:30 p.m. Meet with One Utah Health Collaborative
Location: Governor’s Office
2:10 p.m. Meet with Department of Health and Human Services
Location: Governor’s Office
2:45 p.m. Meet with Tracy Gruber, Department of Health and Human Services
Location: Governor’s Office
3:20 p.m. Meet with Rep. Jefferson Burton
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, April 7
10 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of communications
Location: Kearns Mansion
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 3 – 7, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, April 3
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with Jonathan Nez
Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, April 4
6 p.m. Speak at BYU College Republicans meeting
Location: Karl G. Maeser Building, Room 321, Brigham Young University, Provo
Wednesday, April 5
9 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Belgium
Location: Gold Room
10 a.m. Meet with senior advisors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with Consul General of Finland
Location: Gold Room
Thursday, April 6
11:30 a.m. Meet Albert R. Lyman Middle School students
Location: Gold Room
Friday, April 7
No public meetings