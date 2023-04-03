Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 3- 7, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

April 3 – 7, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, April 3 – Southern Utah Connecting Utah Tour

8 a.m. Visit Parowan High School

Location: Parowan High School

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10 a.m. Visit Beaver High School

Location: Beaver High School

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:45 p.m. Visit Piute High School

Location: Piute High School

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

5:30 p.m. Speak at DPS helicopter ribbon cutting

Location: 455 South Airport Parkway, St. George

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Tuesday, April 4 – Southern Utah Connecting Utah Tour

7 a.m. National Governors Association call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Location: Virtual meeting

8:10 a.m. Speak at Utah Association of Counties Spring Conference

Location: Dixie Convention Center

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

8:20 a.m. Ceremonial signing of SB 175

Location: Dixie Convention Center

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

9 a.m. Visit Desert Hills High School

Location: Desert Hills High School

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:40 p.m. Visit Manti High School

Location: Manti High School

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Wednesday, April 5

10 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Recognize Martin Luther King Art and Essay Contest winners

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m. Meet with Mariachi Academia Mis Raices

Location: Gold Room

4:40 p.m. Interview with NewsNation, Elizabeth Vargas Reports

Location: Virtual meeting

Thursday, April 6

10:30 a.m. Speak at Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund event

Location: 131 E. 700 South, Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:30 p.m. Meet with One Utah Health Collaborative

Location: Governor’s Office

2:10 p.m. Meet with Department of Health and Human Services

Location: Governor’s Office

2:45 p.m. Meet with Tracy Gruber, Department of Health and Human Services

Location: Governor’s Office

3:20 p.m. Meet with Rep. Jefferson Burton

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, April 7

10 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of communications

Location: Kearns Mansion

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 3 – 7, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, April 3

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Meet with Jonathan Nez

Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, April 4

6 p.m. Speak at BYU College Republicans meeting

Location: Karl G. Maeser Building, Room 321, Brigham Young University, Provo

Wednesday, April 5

9 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Belgium

Location: Gold Room

10 a.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with Consul General of Finland

Location: Gold Room

Thursday, April 6

11:30 a.m. Meet Albert R. Lyman Middle School students

Location: Gold Room

Friday, April 7

No public meetings