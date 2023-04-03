F&G encourages public to comment on ‘Big-Game Winter Range and Migration Corridor’ draft action plan

Idaho Fish and Game is encouraging the public to provide comments on its “Big Game Winter Range and Migration Corridor” draft action plan. The full draft action plan — titled ““Improving Habitat Quality in Western Big-Game Winter Range and Migration Corridors” — is now available on Fish and Game’s website.

The opportunity to leave a comment closes on April 24.

Since 2018, Fish and Game’s management and study of big game migration routes and seasonal habitats have been reinforced through the Department of Interior’s (DOI) Secretarial Order No. 3362 (or SO3362). SO3362 directs DOI agencies to assist western tribes, private landowners, state fish and wildlife agencies and state highway departments with conserving and managing priority big game winter ranges and migration routes.

An Overview

The goal of this action plan is to establish a framework that conserves crucial big game migration routes and winter ranges within five priority areas. These important areas are whittled down as a result of various species management plans written by Fish and Game staff and approved by the Fish and Game Commission.

To ensure the accuracy of ever-changing conservation priorities, the draft action plan was updated in 2019, 2020 and 2022. The 2023 version (Version 5.0) is currently being reviewed and updated by the department, which is why input from the public during this comment period is incredibly important.

To read the full Draft Idaho Action Plan for “Improving Habitat Quality in Western Big-Game Winter Range and Migration Corridors”, go to Idaho Fish and Game’s Surveys and Comment Opportunities webpage.

