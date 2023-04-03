Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to Host Open House at the Cambridge Community Engagement Center

Refreshments, family-friendly activities and information on resources will be provided as the center launches a community engagement effort to develop programming

NEW CARROLLTON, MD – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Community Engagement Center is hosting an open house on Thursday, April 6, from 2 to 4 p.m., to welcome the Cambridge community to the space and provide information on resources that are available. The open house marks the launch of its engagement efforts to develop and schedule programming that reflects the community’s needs.

There will be refreshments and family activities, such as rock painting, a poster contest, and a seed planting. The center will also have information on resources community members can receive through the department, such as programs that reduce energy costs, internet cost subsidies and housing assistance.

“The Cambridge Community Engagement Center is a great resource for Eastern Shore families,” said DHCD Secretary Jake Day. “The open house is an opportunity for us to meet residents, enjoy fun springtime activities, and start to learn more about what classes and activities the community would like to see at the center.”

The Cambridge Community Engagement Center, which is an anchor tenant in the Packing House redevelopment, is home to DHCD’s Eastern Shore satellite office, which administers the Family Self Sufficiency program that helps Housing Voucher participants achieve higher education, improve employment status, and guide them onto a path of self-sufficiency.

“We are so excited at the center to dig into how we can best serve the community,” said Christina Eismann, Director of the Community Engagement Center. “This event marks the first of several initiatives that will inform what is next for this new center in Cambridge.”

Listening sessions and other community engagement efforts are being scheduled to further discuss input on what programs and ideas the community would like to see at the center.

Community members can fill out a survey about what they’d like to see at the center and sign up to receive updates about programming and other news at dhcd.wufoo.com/forms/cambridge-community-engagement-center-programs/. To learn more about the Community Engagement Center, go to dhcd.maryland.gov/CambridgeCEC/.

