Red Seal training brings more qualified tradespeople to B.C.

CANADA, April 3 - More people will now be able to train for jobs as automotive technicians, millwrights and welders on the Lower Mainland through a new Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project funded by the Province.

“Skilled tradespeople are in high demand, so we’re removing barriers to skills training,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “We’re funding Red Seal certification so people can secure good jobs in their communities.”

Ace Trades and Technical Institute (ATTI) is receiving more than $560,000 to deliver the automotive technicians, millwrights and welders training project on the Lower Mainland.

“ATTI is excited to provide participants with training that leads to technical skills, certification and practical experience that employers in the trades sector are looking for,” said Supneet Chawla, founder and CEO, ATTI. “This program supports people to achieve their trades-certification goals and gain the practical skills required to excel in their future careers.”

Participants will receive 10 weeks of essential employment and technical skills training, four weeks of work experience with local employers, and one week of followup support to prepare participants for work.

The first intake of full-time in-class training starts April 3, 2023. The second intake will begin July 4 and third intake on Oct. 16. Anyone interested in finding out more about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC centre.

This announcement is part of StrongerBC’s Future Ready plan, which is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Quotes:

Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development –

“Through our Future Ready plan, we are making training more accessible for people so they can create better lives for themselves and their families. This training prepares more people for stable and successful in-demand careers as automotive technicians, welders and millwrights on the Lower Mainland.”

Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers –

“It can be challenging for immigrants and newcomers to find and keep good-paying jobs, even when they have the experience from their home countries. This training will give more people the opportunity to become active members of the community and help them build a stronger and more prosperous future for their families.”

Quick Facts:

Funding for this project is provided through the Project Based Labour Market Training stream of WorkBC’s CEP program and is made possible through the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

CEP investments are targeted at projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.

CEP projects support B.C. job seekers’ training and work experience and help businesses and communities address labour market challenges.

Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.

Learn More:

