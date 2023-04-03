BC Transit’s board of directors welcomes two new members, including a new chair, joining the five continuing members.

The British Columbia Transit Act sets out the composition of the board of directors. The members must include two mayors of municipalities or chairs of regional districts that have a transit-service agreement with BC Transit, two members of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission and three other individuals appointed by order in council.

The following new members have been appointed to the board:

Sherri Dee Bell, former president and chief executive officer of Camosun College, chair

David Cubberley, former MLA for Saanich South, four-term Saanich councillor and member of the Saanich Bicycle Advisory Committee

The following members will remain on BC Transit’s board of directors:

Marianne Alto, mayor of Victoria, and member of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission

Maja Tait, mayor of Sooke, and member of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission

Paul Horn, mayor of Mission

Gladys Atrill, mayor of Smithers

Blair Redlin, former deputy minister of transportation and highways with the Government of British Columbia

The BC Transit board of directors is responsible for supervising the management of BC Transit, and appointing the chief executive officer.

Quick Facts:

BC Transit is governed by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the Government of B.C., according to requirements specified in the British Columbia Transit Act.

The chair of the BC Transit board is appointed from among the directors, by order in council.

The board of directors, through the chair, reports to the minister of transportation and infrastructure.

The board is governed according to the Government of B.C.’s Best Practice Guidelines for Governing Boards of Public Sector Organizations:

Learn More:

To view the British Columbia Transit Act, visit: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/00_96038_01

For more information about establishing a board for a public-sector organization, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/services-for-government/public-sector-management/public-sector-organizations/establish/board

To follow the work of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure online, visit: https://www.tranbc.ca/