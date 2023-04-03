Submit Release
Canon Inc. Publishes Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Melville, NY, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CAJ), filed its annual report for 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The consolidated annual report, which contains the company’s audited financial statements, can be accessed from Canon Inc.’s website

The report includes the CEO's message and business strategies based on the “Excellent Global Corporation Plan Phase VI,” a management program focusing on becoming an excellent company that is admired and respected around the world.  The annual report also contains photos and charts to explain Canon's initiatives in an easy-to-understand manner.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

