CSX Reaches Tentative Paid Sick Leave Agreement with SMART-TD B&O Union

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division B&O (SMART-TD B&O) union to provide CSX trainmen and conductors with paid sick leave benefits.



Pending ratification by SMART-TD B&O members, the agreement will increase the number of CSX operating employees with paid sick leave benefits to more than 10,000, or 60% of the company’s union-represented workforce.

“I want to thank the SMART-TD B&O leadership for working with us to reach this important agreement for their members and adding to the progress we’re making together to improve the work experience for front-line employees who create value for our customers,” said Joe Hinrichs, CSX president and chief executive officer.

The terms of the SMART-TD B&O agreement provide for five days of paid sick leave annually plus an opportunity to convert two days from personal leave to sick leave. Other unions that have negotiated paid sick leave for their members include the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW); the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way (BMWED), which represents track workers; the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC), which represents mechanical employees; the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which represents railroad machinists; and the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCFO), which represents CSX’s utility workers.

“We are committed to listening to our employees and talking with union leaders about how we can solve issues and further improve relations,” Hinrichs said. “When we’re working together, we’re working better — for our customers and each other.”

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397