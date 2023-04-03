Redispersible Polymer Powder Market to Uptick US$ 3 Billion through 2031 amid Skyrocketing Demand for Affordable Housing Worldwide: Fact.MR Study

Stringent regulations concerning volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions is principally driving enhanced uptake of RDP powders across key industries in the US market

Demand for RDP powder is set to increase globally due to surging need for housing in residential construction. Use of these products in residential construction offers a wide range of advantages such as high strength, flexibility, weather resistance, and cost efficiency.

As per Census Bureau, the amount of privately owned residences approved by construction permits in January 2023 was 1,339,000 on an annual basis in the USA. Nevertheless, it is 27.3 percent less than the January 2022 rate of 1,841,000, which was 1,341,000.

As demand for housing continues to accelerate, there is an ever-increasing need for durable and cost-effective solutions, which RDP powder can provide. The powder is used as a key component in the production of efflorescence-resistant cement renders. These are becoming increasingly popular among residential and commercial builders.

Efflorescence is a salt deposit found on the surface of masonry construction, which can cause staining, discoloration, and deterioration of building materials. RDP powder is often added to cement renders to increase their water resistance, flexibility, and adhesion to surfaces.

Acrylic powder is a widely used type of RDP powder. This is attributed to its superior performance in comparison to other types. It provides high cohesive strength and excellent flexibility, water repellency, as well as adhesion.

It is affordable than other types of RDP powder, and has good resistance to weathering and ultraviolet radiation. Acrylic powder is becoming an increasingly popular choice for use in the production of construction chemicals, coatings, and adhesives.

The USA is estimated to dominate the RDP powder market through 2031. This is due to large-scale infrastructure development, rising investments in residential construction & other construction activities, as well as significant advancements in technology. Growing demand for advanced, cost-effective, and eco-friendly products is set to further drive demand for RDP powder in the USA.

Key Takeaways:

The USA is set to spearhead the global RDP powder market during the forecast period.

Japan is projected to expand at a significant pace in the global market throughout the forecast period.

Germany is likely to hold lion’s share in the global market and increase at a steady CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Based on application, the mortar & cement segment is estimated to hold a significant valuation in the global market.

By polymer type, vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) segment is likely to account for a sizable RDP powder market share by 2031.



Growth Drivers:

Growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable infrastructure is set to uptick growth in the market.

Increasing usage of RDP powder in water proofing is predicted to boost demand as it reduces capillary absorption of water in plaster concrete structures.

Ability of RDP powder to halt volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions is likely to drive the market.



Restraints:

RDP powder has a high potential for explosion and a reaction of decomposition, which might limit expansion.

RDP powder smoke is poisonous and harmful to human health as it causes discomfort in the eyes, nose, and throat.

Production of carbon monoxide by combustion of RDP powder, which is toxic to the environment, is set to obstruct demand.



Competitive Landscape:

Key players are concentrating on entering promising and untapped areas. To accomplish the objective, they are using both organic and inorganic marketing techniques.

They are also concentrating on expanding their networks in order to boost their supply chains. A few other firms are aiming to increase their manufacturing capacity and hasten the introduction of new products.

For instance,

In January 2020 , The redispersible polymer powders division of Nouryon, which operates under the name of Elotex (Elotex business), was acquired by Celanese.

, The redispersible polymer powders division of Nouryon, which operates under the name of Elotex (Elotex business), was acquired by Celanese. In March 2020, WACKER extended its new range of polymeric binders made from raw materials that are sustainable. The chemical group with headquarters in Munich sold its redispersible polymer powder under the VINNECO trademark. It was made with acetic acid derived from bio sources.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Wacker Chemie AG

Nouryon (AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals)

Dow Chemicals

BASF SE

Synthomer Plc.

Hexion Inc.

VINAVIL S.p.A.

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Organik Kimya

FAR Polymers

Archroma

SIALEY Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Boading Hualian Lingshi Technology Co. Ltd.

Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd.



More Valuable Insights on RDP Powder Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global RDP powder market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of RDP powder through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Polymer Type:

Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Acid (VAE)

Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVa)

Styrene Butadiene

Others



Application:

Mortar & Cement

Masonry Mortar

Waterproofing Mortar

Others

By End-use Industry:

Residential Use

Non-Residential Use

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



