Market rallies on SBV's policy rate cuts

VIETNAM, April 3 - HÀ NỘI — The market rallied Monday as the State Bank of Vietnam's (SBV) policy rate cuts sent positive vibes to investors.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index started off the session with a fall, steady yet short-lived. It began to rise at around 1.30pm and eventually hit 1,079.28 points, up 14.64 points (1.38 per cent) against the previous session.

HoSE-listed advancers outnumbered decliners by 269 to 73, with 18 stocks hitting ceiling prices whereas two were at rock bottom. HoSE was busy with nearly VNĐ13 trillion (US$553 million) worth of shares being traded.

"There are good prospects for the market in the short term as SBV has cut its policy rates to stimulate the economy," said an analyst.

The VN30-Index echoed the VN-Index pattern. It gained 15.04 points (1.40 per cent) to close at 1,088.72 points. In the basket, 24 stocks climbed, two stayed unchanged and four fell.

Vingroup (VIC) led the market rally with a gain of 5.45 per cent. Other stocks behind the bullish trend included Vietcombank (VCB), Vinhomes (VHM), Vietinbank (CTG), Techcombank (TCB), and Military Bank (MBB).

Electrical equipment was the sector on the front foot on Monday as it gained 4.07 per cent on the back of the bullish sentiment. In the sector, GELEX Group (GEX) rose by 6.05 per cent, followed by Vietnam Electric Cable (CAV) and SAM Holdings (SAM).

Real estate was the next sector lifiting indices as it saw lots of green on the screen. Major gainers included Vinhomes (VHM), Vingroup (VIC), and Vincom (VRE). Analysts believe SBV's policy rate cuts were the key factor behind the investors' optimism.

Upbeat investors also put their bullish bets on banking stocks on Monday as 18 out of 20 listed banks gained points. Notably, Vietcombank (VCB) rose by 1.53 per cent, Vietinbank by 2.57 per cent, and Techcombank (TCB) by 3.35 per cent.

The HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) surged Monday, gaining 2.98 points (1.44 per cent) to end at 210.48 points.

Foreign investors withdrew their money from the market as they net-sold a total of around VNĐ305.94 billion worth of shares on the two exchanges. Of which, they net sold VNĐ312.1 billion on HoSE and net bought VNĐ6.16 billion on HNX. — VNS