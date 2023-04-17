Newport Coast Maritime Academy Announces Attendance at Newport Beach Boat Show - April 27-30, 2023
The Leader in Powerboat Training To Attend Newport Beach Boat ShowNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Newport Coast Maritime Academy (NCMA) is pleased to announce they will be showcasing their powerboat training school at the upcoming Newport Beach International Boat Show – Booth F7 – which will be held from April 27th to 30th, 2023 at Lido Marina Village, Newport Beach, CA.
As an accredited US Powerboating school, NCMA specializes in training boat owners to safely operate their vessel and qualify with insurance companies for owner/operator insurance coverage.
Newport Coast Maritime Academy is known for its comprehensive powerboat training programs that cater to both beginner and experienced boaters. Their courses are designed to deliver hands-on training that covers everything from boat handling and safety procedures to navigation, communication, and emergency procedures. NCMA's experienced and knowledgeable instructors use a combination of instruction and hands-on practical training to ensure that students gain a thorough understanding of the principles of safe boating and become confident and competent operators.
According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, boating is becoming increasingly popular, with more than 141 million Americans participating in recreational boating in 2021. With so many people taking to the water, it is important that boat owners have the necessary skills and knowledge to operate their vessels safely. That is where NCMA comes in. Their powerboat training programs are designed to provide students with the confidence and competence they need to enjoy their time on the water safely.
One of the unique features of NCMA's training programs is their emphasis on qualifying boat owners for insurance coverage. Many insurance companies require boat owners to have formal training in order to qualify for owner/operator insurance coverage. NCMA's US Powerboating certification courses meet the requirements of most insurance companies, which means that their graduates are eligible for insurance coverage at competitive rates.
NCMA will be in Booth F7 at the Newport Beach International Boat Show to provide an opportunity for attendees to meet with their instructors, learn more about their courses, and discuss their training goals and objectives. The show is the perfect venue for NCMA to showcase their training programs to boating enthusiasts from all over Southern California.
"We are excited to be part of the Newport Beach International Boat Show and to have the opportunity to showcase our powerboat training programs to a wider audience," said Captain Jackson Willett, the founder of Newport Coast Maritime Academy. "Our mission is to promote safe boating and provide boat owners with the skills and knowledge they need to enjoy their time on the water safely. We look forward to meeting with attendees and sharing our passion for boating."
About Newport Coast Maritime Academy
Newport Coast Maritime Academy is an accredited US Powerboating school based in Newport Beach, California. Their powerboat training programs are designed to provide boat owners with the skills and knowledge they need to operate their vessels safely and qualify for owner/operator insurance coverage. With a focus on hands-on instruction, NCMA's experienced instructors provide students with the confidence and competence they need to enjoy their time on the water safely. For more information, visit their website at https://powerboatschool.com/.
NCMA’s training curriculum and professionally trained instructors have been approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), CA Department of Boating & Waterways and US Powerboating.
