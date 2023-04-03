MDC reopens Martin Vill Road access on the South Grand River in Henry County

Clinton, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened the Martin Vill Road access on the South Grand River southwest of Clinton. A log jam in the river at the access was removed by MDC crews, said Jake Willard, MDC district supervisor.

This access is part of the Truman Reservoir Management Lands in the South Grand River bottoms. The land is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but in a partnership, it is managed by MDC for outdoor recreation and fish and wildlife habitat. The Martin Vill ramp lets anglers launch boats upstream of where the river flows into Truman Lake during normal water levels.

For information about MDC public access points on the upper South Grand River arm of the lake, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4QY.