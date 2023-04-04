Riverain Technologies ClearRead™ CT Now Live at Fresno Veterans Affairs Medical Center for Lung Cancer Screening Program

MIAMISBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverain Technologies, a medical device company revolutionizing chest imaging interpretation with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI), announced today that the Fresno Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center is now using ClearRead CT to reveal the actionable data in chest imaging to correctly and quickly detect nodules with Certainty of Search™. ClearRead CT reduces missed nodules by 29% and reduces nodule search time by 26%*.
The ClearRead technology is a state-of-the-art approach utilizing the latest advances in deep learning. The advanced algorithm produces a vessel-suppressed series that aids the radiologist through the removal of the vascular structures and machine noise, allowing them to read the CT images faster and more accurately. Radiologists can then use ClearRead to view additional quantitative information when lesions are detected.
“Detecting lung cancer early is the key to improving patient outcomes,” says Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies. "ClearRead CT with Clear Visual Intelligence is a unique and proven solution that significantly improves the detection of lung cancer.”
The Fresno VA Medical Center is a 114-bed facility in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 21 (VISN 21), which includes medical centers and clinics in California, Nevada, and Hawaii serving more than 30,000 Veterans. These Veterans are particularly at risk for lung cancer and suffer from lower survival rates than the general population. Nearly 8,000 Veterans are diagnosed with lung cancer each year. Detecting lung cancer in its earliest stages is the most effective route to treatments that improve survival rates.
As the only company offering CVI solutions in thoracic imaging, Riverain Technologies was selected to provide ClearRead CT to 22 VA hub locations and 87 spoke sites across the country, as part of the VA’s Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP).
About Riverain Technologies
Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses. Using unique suppression technology, the company’s ClearRead™ imaging interpretation solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI) create an unobstructed view within the existing workflow so radiologists can focus on what matters to detect, precisely characterize, and report findings. Imaging interpretation with CVI moves radiologists beyond standard background-impaired imaging interpretation to allow focus on the actionable data to correctly and quickly detect cardiothoracic diseases with newfound Certainty of Search™ (CoS). For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/.
* Lo, S. B., Freedman, M. T., Gillis, L. B., White, C. S., & Mun, S. K. (2018). JOURNAL CLUB: Computer-Aided Detection of Lung Nodules on CT With a Computerized Pulmonary Vessel Suppressed Function. American Journal of Roentgenology, 210(3), 480–488. doi: 10.2214/ajr.17.18718.
