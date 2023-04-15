“Safely Abiding” by Rosemary J. Fisher Goes to the London Book Fair 2023

Writers’ Branding brings Rosemary J. Fisher’s Christian fiction to the global marketplace for story creators
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with The Reading Glass Books, Writers’ Branding exhibits "Safely Abiding," Christian fiction by author Rosemary J. Fisher, in the London Book Fair 2023 at the RGB Booth 2A114 on April 18-20, 2023.
"Safely Abiding" is Fisher’s sequel to her debut novel "Under His Wings," following the lives of the Smith family. The first book started as a creative outlet during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With much time in quarantine, Fisher brought Coop Smith’s story to life as a son to a sick father and a single man looking for a godly woman to partner with.
"Under His Wings" is the 2022 Readers’ Favorite gold award winner in the Christian Romance General Category. “'Under His Wings' by Rosemary Fisher is a clean Christian romance with themes of faith and resilience at the forefront,” reviews Rabia Tanveer for Readers’ Favorite. A heartwarming story of family, love, and faith, Fisher continues to write about the Smith family in "Safely Abiding."
Newlyweds Coop and Becky look forward to family life together on the farm in "Safely Abiding." The wedding was beautiful, the honeymoon divine, but storms threatened the smooth sailing of starting a small family of their own. From family relationships because of Becky’s daughter and Coop’s woman in the past to a tornado and medical emergencies, can the young Smith family abide safely under His wings?
Published in September of 2022, "Safely Abiding" is a fresh-cut inspiring story of ordinary people going through ordinary life situations with an extraordinary enduring faith in God. Gracing the global marketplace for story creators, the London Book Fair is a pivotal platform for author Rosemary J. Fisher to share her story for the world to see.
Get to know more about Fisher on her website at riverview-press.com, grab a copy of her titles across online bookstore resellers, and discover the story of "Safely Abiding" at the London Book Fair 2023.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.