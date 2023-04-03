Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of New Construction Single-Tenant O2B Kids! for $5.9 Million in St. Johns, Fla.

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a new construction, single-tenant property occupied by 10,935-square-foot O2B Kids! in St. Johns, an affluent Jacksonville, Florida suburb. The sale price was $5.9 million.

Hanley Investment Group is one of the most active brokers in the sale of learning and childcare-leased properties and has sold 20 childcare learning centers in the past 24 months.

Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice Presidents Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher, and Senior Vice President Dylan Mallory, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the seller, a private investor based in Port Orange, Florida. The buyer, a private investor from the New York City metro area, was represented by Raem Capital Advisors, LLC.

"We generated seven qualified offers in the first 10 days of marketing the property for sale and procured a 1031 exchange buyer from New York City," said Lefko. "The strong initial demand from investors was due to the asset boasting a location within the top school district in the state on a long-term lease with 10% increases every five years with a strong daycare operator with more than 35 locations throughout Florida."

The single-tenant net-lease property, built in 2021, is located at 165 Veterans Parkway at the signalized intersection of Veterans Parkway and Race Track Road (18,700 cars per day) in St. Johns County. St. Johns County is the #1 school district in the state of Florida with an overall School District grade of "A." Nearby are 15 area schools with more than 43,000 students in the entire district. The property is also located close to multiple luxurious master-planned communities; the average household income within a one-mile radius of O2B Kids! is more than $150,000.

"O2B Kids! also benefits from the limited nearby competition; nearby daycare centers are at full capacity," noted Lefko. "A daycare/learning center is considered an internet-resistant investment with immediate stability and long-term growth potential. The childcare industry is a $57 billion industry (with 18 million children in daycare per week) and is forecasted to reach $62.1 billion in the next five years. One in three families spends 20% or more of their annual household income on childcare."

Lefko continues, "With increasing numbers of working mothers and single-parent households, and wide-spread recognition that early learning contributes to life-long success, the demand for quality childcare and early education continues to rise."

O2B Kids! is a leading provider of early education services for children in the Southeast United States. O2B offers preschool, before/after school, summer camp, and family membership programs. All O2B schools are designated by the state of Florida as Gold Seal Quality and applicable schools are accredited by the National Accreditation Commission ("NAC") for Early Care and Education Programs. O2B utilizes its internally developed proprietary curriculum and provides classes for music, dance, sports, science, arts, language, and other elective activities.

In the last 18 months, Hanley Investment Group has completed the sale of $95 million in learning and childcare-leased properties across the country, including operators Kiddie Academy, Kindercare, The Learning Experience, O2B Kids! and Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool.

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a $10 billion transaction track record that specializes in the sale of retail properties nationwide. Our expertise, proven track record, and unwavering dedication to putting clients' needs first set us apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through the use of property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology, and local market knowledge. Our nationwide relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers, and 1031 exchange buyers are unparalleled in the industry, translating into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties. For more information, visit www.hanleyinvestment.com.

