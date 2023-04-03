Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Research Report 2023-2028: Industry Breakup by Material Type( Allografts, Bone Graft Substitutes, Cell-based Matrices), Growth (CAGR of 6%), and Forecast

The rising geriatric population is significantly contributing to the product demand worldwide. Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is positively influencing the market.

What is the Market Size for Bone Graft and Substitutes ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bone Graft and Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global bone graft and substitutes market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during 2023-2028.

Bone grafts and substitutes are used to promote bone healing and regeneration in patients with bone fractures, defects, or other conditions that affect the integrity of the bone. Bone grafts can be taken from the patient's own body (autograft), from a donor (allograft), or a synthetic source (synthetic bone grafts). These grafts scaffold new bone growth and stimulate the body's natural healing process. On the other hand, bone substitutes are made from materials such as ceramics, polymers, or metals and designed to mimic natural bone properties. They are often used when a patient's bone is unavailable or when bone healing is insufficient with grafts alone. Both bone grafts and substitutes have shown promising results in improving bone healing and function.

Who are the Players in the Bone Graft and Substitutes Market ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Zimmer Biomet Dental

DePuy Synthes

Wright Medical Technology

Medtronic Plc

Stryker Corporation

NuVasive Inc

Arthrex Inc

Integra LifeSciences

Baxter International Inc

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

Bacterin International Holdings

SeaSpine

LifeNet Health

Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Trends and Demand:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders. In line with this, the rising geriatric population is significantly contributing to the product demand worldwide. Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the technological advancements in bone grafting procedures are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the easy availability of a wide range of bone graft substitutes and the escalating healthcare expenditure are propelling the market. Besides, the expanding healthcare infrastructure and inflating disposable incomes of individuals are strengthening the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for dental bone grafts is expected to provide a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

Allografts

Machined Allografts



Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBMs)

Bone Graft Substitutes

Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMPs)



Synthetic Bone Grafts

Cell-based Matrices

Others

Breakup by Application:

Spinal Fusion

Trauma

Joint Reconstruction

Foot and Ankle

Dental Bone Grafting

Craniomaxillofacial

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Surgical Centres

Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

