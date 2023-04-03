Cannabis Science Conference Announces Canna Boot Camp Location, Pre-Conference Educational Off-Site Workshop on April 19





2023 Portland Show Features Interactive Off-Site Event at ChemHistory, Oregon's Premier Compliance Laboratory, in an Immersive Full Day Experience Prior to Conference



PORTLAND, OR, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cannabis Science Conference ("CSC"), the premier cannabis science conference event focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation, and psychedelics, announced today their pre-conference off-site workshop, Canna Boot Camp , taking place April 19 at ChemHistory , a quality control testing laboratory located in Milwaukie, Oregon.

Canna Boot Camp is CSC's full-day off-site workshop covering a wide range of cannabis science topics including cultivation, pre-processing, sample prep, analytical testing, extraction, and manufacturing. CSC brings together industry experts to educate attendees in an interactive, workshop setting, located off-site from the conference the day before the show. Canna Boot Camp attendees will rotate through interactive educational zones at ChemHistory, and gain a full understanding of how the cannabis industry works from seed to sale. ChemHistory is Oregon's premier laboratory providing comprehensive quality control/quality assurance (QA/QC), ensuring safety and regulatory compliance.

"CSC's mission is to promote knowledge and empowerment through education, and Canna Boot Camp provides an exciting interactive opportunity for attendees to learn in an immersive, real-life location," said Megan L'Heureux, spokesperson for CSC. "We're excited to be working with Alex Hoggan and his team at ChemHistory to bring together experts and enthusiasts to share their knowledge and perspectives. Canna Boot Camp is always well-attended by those seeking a greater understanding of cannabis science, for all skill levels. Our agenda will include in-depth discussions on topics such as analytical testing, cultivation, medical cannabis, processing, and more."

The Cannabis Science Conference show floor event, from April 20-21, will feature several key medical sessions, including "Low and Ultra-Low Doses of Cannabinoids: Are We Missing the Sweet Spot?" by Dr. Dustin Sulak, DO, and "MDMA/Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy: The Path to Potential FDA Approval" by Dr. Sue Sisley, MD. There will also be a panel discussion on quality assurance and safety in cannabis, psilocybin, and hemp, as well as a panel discussion on the results from the first NIH-funded population-based study of medical marijuana.

CSC will be hosting four main tracks, including Analytical Science, Medical Cannabis, Cultivation, and Psychedelics. The conference will also feature a special focus on cannabis and veterans, with a special screening of the movie Unprescribed , which explores how veterans are turning to cannabis as a safer alternative to pharmaceuticals. Amid the opioid and suicide epidemics, increasing numbers of veterans are turning to cannabis and psychedelics, and CSC will be hosting a discussion with filmmaker Steve Ellmore on the efficacy of cannabis as a treatment alternative. The Unprescribed movie reveals a history of prohibition steeped in racism and political motivation.

Cannabis Science Conference will have veterans available to speak with at the conference, including Medical Track Program Chair Cherissa Jackson, RN, who served 23 years of active-duty military service with 10 years as a US Air Force Nurse.

CSC previously ran their cannabis scientific event in Portland in 2019, and has plans to offer shows in other emerging markets around the country in coming months, with plans to run two shows per year in regions where conversations are taking place. Stay tuned for information on other upcoming events.

About Cannabis Science Conference:

Cannabis Science Conference (CSC) is the industry's premier science event, focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation, and psychedelics. Cannabis Science Conference brings together cannabis and psychedelic industry experts, including instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, cultivators, medical practitioners, policymakers, patients, and interested novices to network and share ideas. CSC runs semi-annual events nationwide in emerging markets, aimed at improving cannabis and psychedelic science. Join us for world-class education, stellar networking, and the opportunity to connect with thought leaders, leading scientists, pioneers in cutting-edge medical applications and industry suppliers. For more information, visit www.cannabisscienceconference.com .