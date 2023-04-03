Husband-Wife Duo Bring Second Capriotti's to Colorado Springs with Plans for a Third

Capriotti's Fans Can Get their Hands on Award-Winning Sandwiches in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Colorado Springs at 5856 Barnes Rd. on April 3. Capriotti's brings the Colorado Springs community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning, along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Colorado Springs Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 24 new jobs to the Colorado Springs community.

The new location is owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Ron and Christen Sanders. This is the couples second location, and they plan on opening a third in the InterQuest Marketplace this summer. There are plans to open more locations in 2024. The Sanders were first introduced to Capriotti's while living in Las Vegas in 2017. The couple was instantly drawn to all that Capriotti's has to offer and knew that they wanted to open their own locations in Colorado after relocating 2019. With their first location, the couple sponsored the Air Force Academy Athletics (AFA) and operated a concession at all AFA home football games. They plan on growing this partnership with the addition of their second location.

"Working with the Air Force Academy Athletics has been very rewarding," says Ron. "I was in the Air Force for 27 years, and this feels like a good way to give back to the institution that shaped my career and my life. We are excited to continue working with them and help supply athletes with fresh, delicious food."

Colorado Springs Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The Colorado Springs Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's in Colorado Springs offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 AM – 9 PM Monday through Saturday, and 11 AM – 8 PM on Sundays. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 719-358-7142.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

