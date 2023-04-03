Motif Medical Launches Motif Aura, Its First Wearable Pump

The Motif Aura Offers Pumping Moms Even More Convenience

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motif Medical, maker of insurance eligible products for busy moms, has officially entered the wearable breast pump market with the launch of its newest breast pump, The Motif Aura. Wireless, discreet and comfortable, the Motif Aura is designed for use on-the-go so that moms never miss a pumping session. Wearable and made to fit in a pumping mom's bra, the Motif Aura weighs less than half a pound and is 25%-50% lighter than leading wearables on the market.

"The Motif Aura is a stronger, smarter, lighter hands-free pump that offers pumping moms even more convenience and flexibility," said Brandon Fonville, Director of Motif Medical. "We're thrilled to add it to our existing breast pump lineup and to offer busy moms yet another way to pump on their terms."

The Motif Aura can be paired with the Motif Medical app to pump smarter by controlling your settings and logging your sessions. Other helpful features include soft silicone inserts designed to comfortably adjust the flange size without affecting performance and an easy-to-read digital & backlit display. Its quiet hum won't wake baby, and the Motif Aura is easy to clean with pieces that come apart and fit back together easily.

The Motif Aura is designed to be paired with a powerful electric pump like the Motif Luna for the ultimate combination of power and convenience. Ashley Georgakopoulos, Motif Medical Lactation Director and IBCLC, shared tips for incorporating the Motif Aura into a new mom's pumping routine:

Apply light pressure when adjusting settings to maintain suction.

Utilize the Motif Aura to complement part time pumping.

When assembling, double check flange size throughout your pumping journey and securely attach.

Make sure to moisturize or lubricate the nipples with a soothing nipple balm or coconut oil.

Utilize your nursing bra to provide additional support for holding your pump in place.

"When designing the Motif Aura, the team prioritized the features that moms told us mattered most," said Georgakopoulos. "We wanted to make sure that we are maintaining quality and efficiency while also making comfort a top priority. The Motif Aura is lightweight, easy to use and has maximum strength capabilities with personalization in strength settings, to allow for both wearability and effective milk removal. It allows modern moms to move about in their day-to-day lives."

The Motif Aura is available at motifmedical.com for $329 and may also be obtained via health insurance providers. Motif Medical offers an easy-to-use insurance look up tool on its website that allows customers to find their preferred supplier.

ABOUT MOTIF MEDICAL: Motif Medical designs insurance eligible products for busy moms. With a focus on innovation and education, their line of breast pumps and maternity compression garments are sophisticated yet discreet and made to support mothers as they navigate new parenthood. Founded by a team of medical professionals, engineers and working mothers, Motif Medical seeks to ease and improve the experience of obtaining breast pumps and supplies via insurance.

