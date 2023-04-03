Submit Release
enCore Energy: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - enCore Energy Corp. EU EU - Executive Chairman of enCore Energy Corp, William M. Sheriff, shares insights on the worldwide energy crisis and the most viable long-term solution.

https://www.b-tv.com/post/discussing-the-worldwide-energy-crisis-with-william-m-sheriff-encore-energy

About enCore Energy Corp. EU EU:

https://encoreuranium.com/

enCore Energy Corp. aims to produce clean, affordable, and reliable domestic nuclear energy by using In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a proven technology developed by the company's leaders. ISR is a non-invasive process that uses natural groundwater and oxygen, combined with an ion exchange process, to extract uranium. The company plans to begin uranium production at its licensed South Texas Rosita and Alta Mesa Processing Plants in 2023 and 2024, respectively, with future projects in South Dakota and Wyoming. enCore's team of industry experts has extensive experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. The company also owns proprietary uranium databases and works with local communities and indigenous governments to ensure positive impacts from corporate developments.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers. Discover Investment Opportunities.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161082

