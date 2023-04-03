Okuma America Corporation Launches New Business Segment Focused on Automation Solutions for Manufacturers

Introduces New Okuma Factory Automation Division

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior executives at Okuma America Corporation, a global leader and builder of computer numeric control (CNC) machine tools, controls and automation systems, are pleased to announce the launch of a new business segment created to recommend, sell and support manufacturing production line systems comprised of Okuma CNC machine tools and integrated automation technologies. The new division will begin operations April 3, 2023, and be based at the Okuma America Corporation headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

The decision to launch the Okuma Factory Automation Division was in direct response to increased demand from manufacturers seeking automated machining systems and cells for their operations to address labor shortage issues and to increase production capacities. With the launch of this new division, Okuma will be optimally positioned to offer customers a broad range of Okuma machine tools and automation system pairings. Solutions will include both proprietary and seamlessly integrated automation systems including automated material loading and unloading systems, machine tending and industrial robotics, automated work piece pallet changers (APC), flexible manufacturing systems (FMS), smart manufacturing systems and beyond.

Jim King, President & Chief Operating Officer for Okuma America Corporation shared his perspective about the new division, "the launch of the Okuma Factory Automation Division is a strategic milestone in the company's 125-year history of creating products and services that meet customer needs of the day. Manufacturing has significantly evolved over the last five years with the broad adoption of automated technologies and changes in workforce trends. With our newly created Factory Automation Division, we are well positioned to advise and provide customers of all sizes with manufacturing systems to optimize their operations."

To support the new business segment, company leaders have appointed Wade Anderson as the division's new General Manager. Mr. Anderson has worked for Okuma for 17 years in a variety of roles including engineering, technical sales, sales leadership, product management, and technology partner relationships. Additional organizational resources will be appointed to support the division's infrastructure and customer applications.

Mr. Anderson shared his thoughts about his new role and the new division, "For 125 years Okuma has always been on the leading edge of manufacturing technologies. As we set our sights to the future, the creation of the Okuma Factory Automation Division will foster the development and delivery of the most user-friendly OEM and industry leading partner automation solutions on the market. We have proven that automated processes deliver the highest machine tool utilization, which ultimately yields higher profits for our customers. With our goal of creating "Automation for All" solutions, coupled with Okuma's well-known quality, expertise, service and support infrastructure, there is no limit to the solutions we can provide for our valued customers."

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, engineering and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

