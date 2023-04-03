Harris Williams Advises Ethos Capital on its Acquisition of Newforma

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Ethos Capital LP (Ethos) on its acquisition of Newforma, a provider of project information management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners worldwide. The transaction was led by Priyanka Naithani and Ryan Costa of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

"As the number of stakeholders in a construction project grows and a vast amount of data is created and utilized throughout the construction lifecycle, Newforma plays a critical role unifying project data and enabling collaboration amongst stakeholders," said Priyanka Naithani, a managing director at Harris Williams. "It was a pleasure working with Co-CEO Erik Brooks, Partner Chris Ritchie, and the rest of the Ethos team on this transaction, and we are excited to see what Newforma accomplishes in partnership with Ethos."

"This represents another high-profile transaction for Harris Williams in the broader architecture, engineering and construction software sector," said Ryan Costa, a director at Harris Williams. "The sector is undergoing a period of massive investment in software and technology solutions to increase connectivity between project stakeholders, manage labor and supply-chain constraints, and ensure projects are delivered on schedule and on budget. We expect strong investor and strategic buyer interest to continue as the underlying trends across the construction and construction software sectors remain strong."

Ethos was established to make majority and control minority investments in middle market information service companies, primarily across North America and Europe. The organization provides operational expertise to companies through a dedicated team of 17 Executive Partners. Ethos' strategy is to add value by partnering with existing management teams to strategically enhance operations and accelerate growth.

Newforma's industry-leading PIM software streamlines communication, manages files, and simplifies construction administration for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. Newforma's software reduces the amount of time spent on administrative tasks, streamlines project workflows and powers real-time collaboration for project teams. Newforma software has more than 122,000 users in more than 1,200 firms.

