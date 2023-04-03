Global Plant Phenotyping Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Sustainable Crop Production Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant Phenotyping Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented by Product (Equipment, Software, Sensors), By Equipment, By Software, By Sensor, By Service, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant phenotyping market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing demand for high-yielding crops for the fulfillment of food security across the globe.

Also, growing demand for using advanced plant phenotyping which involves image analysis, temperature sensors, normalized difference vegetation index sensors, etc., will drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period. Additionally, a growing number of research activities in the agriculture field and demand for crop production by reducing the downtimes and allowing highly precise operations are factors expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, growing investments by major key players in the agriculture fields are expected to drive market growth across different parts of the globe. Besides, growing awareness about the advantages of using new technology among farmers across the globe is further expected to support the plant phenotyping market during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Crop Production

Plant-based products are facing challenges because of increasing demand for food, feed, and raw material which will further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. So, it is necessary to integrate approaches across all the segments and bring about the development of sustainable plant production with higher crop yield by using limited resources.

Hence, plant breeders use a wide range of plant defense and resistance mechanisms that are developed by plants over millions of years of co-evolution with harmful organisms.

Similarly, the high frequency of extreme weather conditions with global warming is also enhancing the demand for crop productivity across the world which is an aspect propelling the growth of the plant phenotyping market. The increasing population has driven the demand to grow high-yielding crops for the fulfillment of food security needs, which in turn is driving the demand for innovative plant phenotyping techniques for improved crop productivity.

Growing Investments by Governments

An increasing number of research and development activities for improving the effectiveness of plant phenotyping are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

