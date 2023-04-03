Cintas Calls for Nominations for 2023 America's Best Restroom® Nationwide Contest

The public can submit nominations now through June 9th

Cintas Corporation CTAS seeks the public's help in identifying candidates for the 2023 America's Best Restroom® contest. The initiative celebrates businesses that develop and maintain outstanding restroom facilities. Anyone can submit a nomination now through June 9th at www.bestrestroom.com.

"Restroom cleanliness, layout and overall design have a bigger impact on your guests than you realize," said Julia Messinger, Marketing Manager, Cintas. "This annual contest highlights businesses across the country that are prioritizing clean and functional restroom facilities to create a positive experience for their customers and employees."

Nominees for the contest will be judged on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. Cintas will select 10 finalists and in July, the public will have the opportunity to vote for the 2023 grand prize winner. The restroom that receives the most votes will win a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas while also being recognized as a first-rate public restroom.

Last year's winner, Tampa International Airport's Airside C was crowned America's Best Restroom for its high-design, spacious restrooms that are coupled with quality craftsmanship and an inviting, yet durable, material palette. The clean, contemporary aesthetic is completed by light-colored solid surface vanities, which incorporate TPA's signature "cockpit" concept which provides guests with their own sensor-activating sink and soap, personal paper towel dispensers, and trash receptacle, all within an arm's reach.

"It's an honor to hold the throne of America's Best Restroom, and we've received a lot of positive recognition for it," said Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano. "We refurbished all of our Airside C restrooms to the same exceptional standard, offering a high level of service and functionality for all of our guests to experience."

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean ProgramTM — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

