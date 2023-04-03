RCMP seeks public's help in finding great "W" names for its newborn horses

OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) needs your help naming newborn horses (foals) that may be part of the world-famous Musical Ride someday through our annual Name the Foal contest. This year, we're looking for names that start with the letter "W." As we mark our 150th anniversary in 2023, we're seeking creative names that reflect our organization's history.

Up to 12 winners will be selected from across Canada, including one classroom entry and one entry from those received at the Musical Ride's Open House in February. The winning names will be given to as many as 12 foals that are expected to be born this spring at the RCMP Breeding Farm in Pakenham, Ontario.

The children whose names are selected will each receive a prize pack that includes a photo of the foal they named, a certificate signed by the RCMP Commissioner and an engraved horseshoe made by an RCMP farrier. The winning classroom entry will receive a framed photo of the foal they named and a certificate signed by the RCMP Commissioner.

To qualify, a participant must:

be 14 years of age or younger*

submit a name that begins with the letter "W"

submit only one entry

live in Canada

submit an entry by no later than April 21, 2023 at 11:59 pm EST

*If you are submitting on behalf of a class, you must be at least 18 years of age and teach children 14 years of age or younger.

The winning foal names will be chosen by a committee of employees at the RCMP Musical Ride and Heritage Branch and announced later this spring – along with the contest winners – on the RCMP website and social media.

To submit your entry, visit https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/musical-ride/name-the-foal-contest.

Quote

"The RCMP's 150th anniversary is an important milestone in the organization's history and offers a chance to show how we've grown and evolved for Canadians. We, at the Musical Ride, also saw this as a great opportunity for kids to learn about RCMP history and use that knowledge to provide some great name suggestions for our newborn foals. We're eager to see how kids honour the RCMP's history in their submissions." – Sergeant Major Scott Williamson, Riding Master of the Musical Ride

Link to the news release: https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/news/2023/rcmp-seeks-publics-help-finding-great-w-names-newborn-horses

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police