Hunter harvest stats show slight increase in elk in 2022, drop in mule deer and white-tailed deer

Mule deer

By the numbers

Total mule deer in 2022: 23,588

2021 harvest total: 26,086

Overall hunter success rate: 29%

Antlered: 19,596

Antlerless: 3,991

Taken during general hunts: 17,395 (26% success rate)

Taken during controlled hunts: 6,243 (51% success rate)

How it stacks up

The biggest headline in the 2022 hunter harvest report: Hunters harvested 2,498 less mule deer in 2022 than in 2021, a decrease of 9%. Mule deer harvest numbers across the state were about 17% below the 10-year average (28,320).

An estimated 79,516 hunters set out for mule deer during the 2022 season — a 2% increase from 2021. However, roughly 29% of those hunters went home with a mule deer, which is also a little lower than years past.

Heading in to the 2022 hunting season, Fish and Game wildlife managers were optimistic about mule deer herds and forecasted another banner mule deer harvest. The numbers indicate that both mule deer hunters and overall mule deer harvest was down.

The winter of 2021-22 was another mild one, which saw a 70% survival rate of radio-collared fawns after May 2022. Mule deer herds have continued to rebound after a tough winter in 2016-17, which resulted in a 30% harvest decline.

Fish and Game wildlife managers believe last year’s dry weather conditions may have been a key driver in the 2022 mule deer harvest.

“Little to no rain during the summer and fall can have a noticeable impact on both mule deer and mule deer hunters,” said Fish and Game Deer and Elk Coordinator Toby Boudreau. “It’s harder to walk through the woods when every step sounds like corn flakes, and it can redistribute mule deer in areas they don’t normally go.”