Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,345 in the last 365 days.

Hunter harvest stats show slight increase in elk in 2022, drop in mule deer and white-tailed deer

Mule deer

By the numbers

  • Total mule deer in 2022: 23,588
  • 2021 harvest total: 26,086
  • Overall hunter success rate: 29%
  • Antlered: 19,596
  • Antlerless: 3,991
  • Taken during general hunts: 17,395 (26% success rate)
  • Taken during controlled hunts: 6,243 (51% success rate)

How it stacks up

The biggest headline in the 2022 hunter harvest report: Hunters harvested 2,498 less mule deer in 2022 than in 2021, a decrease of 9%. Mule deer harvest numbers across the state were about 17% below the 10-year average (28,320). 

An estimated 79,516 hunters set out for mule deer during the 2022 season — a 2% increase from 2021. However, roughly 29% of those hunters went home with a mule deer, which is also a little lower than years past.

Heading in to the 2022 hunting season, Fish and Game wildlife managers were optimistic about mule deer herds and forecasted another banner mule deer harvest. The numbers indicate that both mule deer hunters and overall mule deer harvest was down.

The winter of 2021-22 was another mild one, which saw a 70% survival rate of radio-collared fawns after May 2022. Mule deer herds have continued to rebound after a tough winter in 2016-17, which resulted in a 30% harvest decline. 

Fish and Game wildlife managers believe last year’s dry weather conditions may have been a key driver in the 2022 mule deer harvest. 

“Little to no rain during the summer and fall can have a noticeable impact on both mule deer and mule deer hunters,” said Fish and Game Deer and Elk Coordinator Toby Boudreau. “It’s harder to walk through the woods when every step sounds like corn flakes, and it can redistribute mule deer in areas they don’t normally go.”

You just read:

Hunter harvest stats show slight increase in elk in 2022, drop in mule deer and white-tailed deer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more