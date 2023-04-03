Adalimumab Biosimilar Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 3431.48 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the adalimumab biosimilar market which is USD 598.30 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 3431.48 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the adalimumab biosimilar market which is USD 598.30 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 3431.48 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Adalimumab, a monoclonal antibody, is used to treat autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis, among others. This medication helps to prevent future joint damage and maintain joint function by reducing joint swelling. As the global prevalence of arthritis rises, the market for adalimumab biosimilars is expected to grow during the forecast period.

According to GLOBOCAN 2020, there will be 2,281,658 new cancer cases and nearly 612,390 deaths in the United States in 2020. Furthermore, key market participants predicted market growth over the forecast period through various strategic activities such as product launches, mergers, and acquisitions. For instance, in July 2021, the FDA approved Viatris Inc.'s (formerly Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.) SEMGLEE (insulin-glargine-yfgn), a biosimilar to LANTUS (insulin glargine).

Competitive Landscape and Adalimumab Biosimilar Market Share Analysis

The adalimumab biosimilar market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to adalimumab biosimilar market.

Some of the major players operating in the adalimumab biosimilar market are:

Alfred E. Tiefenbacher (GmbH & Co. KG) (Germany)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Glenmark (India)

Zydus Group (India)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India)

Reliance Life Sciences (India)

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India)

Cipla Inc. (India)

Hetero (India)

AET BioTech (Germany)

Coherus Biosciences (U.S.)

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Oncobiologics (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Samsung Bioepsis (South Korea)

Sandoz International GmbH (Switzerland)

Opportunities

Rising cancer cases

Cancer's growing burden and rising death toll necessitate the need for affordable treatment, boosting the growth of the biosimilar market. According to GLOBOCAN 2020, there will be 2,281,658 new cancer cases and nearly 612,390 deaths in the United States in 2020. Furthermore, key market participants predicted market growth during the forecast period through a variety of strategic activities such as product launches, mergers, and acquisitions. For instance, in July 2021, the FDA approved Viatris Inc.'s (formerly Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.) SEMGLEE (insulin-glargine-yfgn), a biosimilar to LANTUS (insulin glargine).

Critical Insights Related to the adalimumab biosimilar Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Adalimumab Biosimilar industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis — the report is currently analysed concerning various product type and application. The Adalimumab Biosimilar Market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness —Global Adalimumab Biosimilar report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Drivers

Rise in biologic drugs

Several blockbuster biologic drugs from major pharmaceutical companies, including Truvada, Chantix, Forteo, Ciprodex, Afinitor, and many others, will lose US exclusivity in 2020. Several existing biological drugs, such as Erbitux, Avastin, and Orencia, will have their patents expire in the coming decade, providing an opportunity for many innovator companies as well as generic manufacturers to offer services specifically tailored toward biosimilars. Furthermore, the cost-effective nature of biosimilars, rising acceptance and adoption by various stakeholders, the need for diversification in technology and business models, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the global biosimilar market.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market Scope

Product

Exemptia

Adalirel

Cipleumab

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Adalimumab Biosimilar Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the adalimumab biosimilar market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the adalimumab biosimilar market due to the proximity of multiple extensive experimentation laboratories.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 because of the province's extensive commercial advancements and growing biotechnology corporations.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Adalimumab Biosimilar Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Adalimumab Biosimilar Market , By Product Global Adalimumab Biosimilar Market, By Distribution Channel Global Adalimumab Biosimilar Market, By Region Global Adalimumab Biosimilar Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

