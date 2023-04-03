Student-run RhodyTHON raises nearly $46,000 to support young patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital

KINGSTON, R.I. – April 3, 2023 – Amelia, a 4-year-old Hasbro Children’s Hospital patient, sported an ear-to-ear smile as she played a balloon game with students from several fraternities and sororities last Saturday at Mackal Field House. Nearby, a talent show was taking place, with London, another young Hasbro patient, demonstrating her karate moves, while yet another young patient impressed the crowd by showing off her pogo stick jumping skills.

Amid an atmosphere of celebration and fun, the annual student-run RhodyTHON, benefitting Hasbro, took place at URI on March 25. With the support and participation of hundreds of URI students, nearly $46,000 was raised, bringing RhodyTHON’s six-year fundraising total on behalf of the Children’s Miracle Network and Hasbro Children’s Hospital to more than $650,000.

Grace Heppes, a junior clinical neuroscience major from Otisville, New York, who hopes to become a pediatric physician assistant, has been a student organizer with RhodyTHON since her first year at URI and served this year as its executive director. Along with all of the members of RhodyTHON’s student executive board, she spent countless hours organizing and coordinating what is the group’s signature spring event, as well as other related fundraising efforts throughout the year. “I am so proud of our board and their dedication to this amazing cause. Being a part of RhodyTHON has been a tremendously fulfilling experience, and one that has changed my perspective on what’s important,” Heppes said.

Reflecting on her years with RhodyTHON with a sense of accomplishment, Heppes noted that the event had to take a different form during COVID-19, with the board having to fundraise in new ways. “Those were difficult times for everyone. Being a part of an effort like RhodyTHON, and trying to make a positive impact on those who are facing much worse than most of us could imagine, gave us a real sense of purpose.”

This year, RhodyTHON welcomed 10 current or recent Hasbro Children’s Hospital patients and their families, which helped set the tone for a fun and purposeful event. Starting at 10 a.m. and continuing through 8 p.m., the event showcased the spirit and enthusiasm of the young patients, often putting them in new and different roles. At one point during the day, a spelling bee took place, during which the children challenged college students to spell some rather difficult words relating to their health conditions, seriously testing the students’ spelling abilities and producing a lot of laughter along the way. At other times, teams of college students and patients competed in games and activities, including cornhole and face painting, which brought out the best in everyone in attendance. Each child’s story was shared, which became the focus of a mini-fundraiser during the broader RhodyTHON event.

At the top of every hour, a specially choreographed dance routine took place, and the sound of a gong was a frequent occurrence, as it was hit every time a participant raised $100. Throughout Mackal, various vendors sold goods and donated proceeds to the cause.

According to Tani Hurtado, corporate relations officer at Lifespan, funds raised by RhodyTHON support programs offered through child life services at Hasbro, which support play opportunities, preparation for surgery, and emotional support and/or distractions during difficult times for patients. The donations are also used to support healing arts programs that allow patients to create and explore artistic projects while being treated. Donations have also been used to support renovations at the hospital over the past several years.

“The students at URI not only help raise funds to support programs, but they also welcome our patients and their families on campus and celebrate them year-round. They are truly making a difference in the community and our hospital families love them. It has been a joy to work with such a motivated and passionate group of students this year,” Hurtado said.