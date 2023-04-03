SuiteAmerica Launches New Visual Identity to Drive Innovation and Futuristic Possibilities

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SuiteAmerica, a leading provider of corporate housing and business hospitality solutions, has unveiled a new visual identity highlighting the company's transformation and focus on technology-driven innovation.
For over three decades, SuiteAmerica has been committed to delivering unparalleled corporate housing solutions to clients around the world. The company's dedication to enhancing the guest experience by leveraging technology and modernization has led to innovative results. As SuiteAmerica continues to grow, the company recognizes the need to evolve its identity and brand to reflect its commitment to innovation and progress.
Jim Masten, CEO of SuiteAmerica said, "We are excited to announce the launch of SuiteAmerica's brand new visual identity, marking a significant milestone in our journey. With an unwavering focus on improving the user experience, we have completely overhauled our TV app and website to create a more intuitive and user-friendly platform for our guests. More technology products will be released into the market in coming months."
The redesigned visual identity reflects SuiteAmerica's modern approach to corporate housing and business hospitality solutions, while also celebrating the company's rich history and legacy. The new brand emphasizes the company's grit and determination to do great things and to push the boundaries of what is possible.
"Embark with us on the new journey of a redesigned SuiteAmerica" said Robin Masten, President of SuiteAmerica. "Our new visual identity represents a bold step forward as we continue to innovate and explore new opportunities to better serve our clients and guests."
Launching SuiteAmerica's new visual identity marks an exciting new chapter in the company's history, as it continues to drive innovation and futuristic possibilities in the corporate housing industry.
About SuiteAmerica:
For over 30 years, SuiteAmerica has been providing award-winning Corporate Housing and Destination Services to many of the world’s largest companies. Through innovative technology and 24/7 guest support, SuiteAmerica offers temporary housing with customizable features and an unrivaled level of service. For more information on SuiteAmerica's corporate housing solutions, please visit https://suiteamerica.com/
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.